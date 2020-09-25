Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Chiefs

Sep 24, 2020 at 09:41 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Special teams ace Chris Moore practiced for the first time this season Thursday, giving him a chance to play Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moore broke his finger before training camp practices began, but the Ravens kept the veteran wideout on the roster because they know the value he brings on special teams. Moore has been a playmaker and anchor on multiple units the past few years.

Rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike also returned to practice after missing the past few weeks because of a knee injury suffered during camp. The third-round pick was looking good in practice and could help bring some pass rush help to the defensive line rotation.

Both Moore and Madubuike were limited in practice. Veteran defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr., a special teams captain, was also limited because of an abdomen injury.

"Chris Moore, if he is able to do enough, he could play special teams; he could jump right in there," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "Justin, he's a rookie, so we'd have to see enough to feel comfortable with him out there Monday night."

Running back Justice Hill (thigh), who did not play in either of the team's first two games, was a full practice participant.

For the Chiefs, starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins did not practice because he's in the concussion protocol. He's also listed with a neck injury. Backup defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) also didn't practice.

Starting cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand) and backup running back Darrel Williams (ankle) were limited. Defensive end Frank Clark (illness) was among five players who were full participants.

