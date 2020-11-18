Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Titans

Defensive linemen Brandon Williams (ankle) and Calais Campbell (calf) did not practice Wednesday as the Ravens prepared to take on Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

Williams injured his ankle early in last week's game in New England and did not return. Campbell injured his calf the week before in Indianapolis.

"Calais will be day-to-day here going forward with the calf; we'll see about this week as we go," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "Brandon Williams has an ankle; we'll see as we go. Possibly a week, maybe more. It'll be touch-and-go for Sunday."

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) also did not practice Wednesday after sitting out the game in New England. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was limited for non-injury reasons.

In good news, linebacker L.J. Fort (finger), who has missed the past two games, returned to practice as a full participant.