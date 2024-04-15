Get to Know Wide Receivers in This Year's Draft

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Why he may fit: Worthy set the 40-yard dash record at 4.21 seconds. He has speed similar to another Texas product — Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who became a Pro Bowl punt returner. With Duvernay signing with the Jaguars in free agency, Worthy is an explosive returner who could make an immediate impact on special teams if he doesn't initially crack the wide receiver rotation. Worthy is one of the youngest players in the draft (20 years old), so there's reason to think he has plenty of upside.