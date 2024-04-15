Get to Know Wide Receivers in This Year's Draft

Eric DeCosta has drafted seven wide receivers since becoming general manager in 2019. While that position is not Baltimore's biggest need, it remains possible the Ravens could draft another receiver at some point during next week's draft.
The Ravens could have some tempting options when they're on the clock at pick No. 30. They could also look for help in subsequent rounds, as DeCosta said he believes the draft is very deep at wide receiver.
"If there's a player that's there that we think is too good to pass up on, we're going to take that player," DeCosta said. "We've proven that; We've shown that.
Here are 10 wide receivers who could be on the Ravens' radar:
Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
2023 stats: 13 games, 68 catches, 1,177 yards, 17 touchdowns
Why he may fit: Thomas would be another deep threat for Lamar Jackson and was a big-time playmaker in the SEC, working against some of the top corner prospects in the draft. He might be a top-20 pick, but if Thomas slips to No. 30, Baltimore may use another first-round pick on a receiver.
Adonai Mitchell, Texas
2023 season: 14 games, 55 receptions, 845 yards, 11 touchdowns
Why he may fit: Mitchell was productive both outside and in the slot for the Longhorns and would add a versatile target to Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's scheme. At 6-foot-4, 196 pounds, Mitchell enjoys working the middle of the field and catching balls in traffic. He could join Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to give Jackson another big body target to work with.
Ladd McConkey, Georgia
2023 stats: 9 games, 30 catches, 478 yards, 2 touchdowns
Why he may fit: McConkey has been linked to the Ravens in mock drafts due to his skillset and his connection to Monken from their days together at Georgia. NFL Network's Charles Davis views McConkey as a second-round talent, and he also thinks McConkey could be a target at No. 30 because he'd mesh well with Jackson.
Xavier Worthy, Texas
2023 stats: 14 games, 75 catches, 1,014 yards, 5 touchdowns
Why he may fit: Worthy set the 40-yard dash record at 4.21 seconds. He has speed similar to another Texas product — Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who became a Pro Bowl punt returner. With Duvernay signing with the Jaguars in free agency, Worthy is an explosive returner who could make an immediate impact on special teams if he doesn't initially crack the wide receiver rotation. Worthy is one of the youngest players in the draft (20 years old), so there's reason to think he has plenty of upside.
Jalen McMillan, Washington
2023 stats: 11 games, 45 catches, 559 yards, 5 touchdowns
Why he may fit: McMillan was slowed by an early-season knee injury in 2023, so his stats are deceiving. He produced 1,089 yards receiving when healthy in 2022 and he helped his stock running a 4.47 at the Combine. He's another shifty prospect the Ravens could target for a role as a slot receiver.
Ricky Pearsall, Florida
2023 stats: 12 games, 65 catches, 965 yards, 4 touchdowns
Why he may fit: Pearsall has a knack for making spectacular catches, but he's also consistent making the routine grabs. His body control and leaping ability made him a consistent winner on contested catches. Pearsall could be Baltimore's best second-round option as a receiver who could contribute right away.
Xavier Legette, South Carolina
2023 stats: 12 games, 71 catches, 1,255 yards, 7 touchdowns
Why he may fit: Legette is a big target (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) and displayed his speed by running 4.39 at the Combine. Most mock drafts have Legette going either late in the first round or early in the second round, which could put him in the Ravens' wheelhouse at No. 30. Adding his talent to the wide receiver room would be tempting.
Brenden Rice, USC
2023 stats: 12 games, 45 catches, 791 yards, 12 touchdowns
Why he may fit: Rice, the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, stands 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, and would check the box as a big, possession wide receiver. He ran a 4.5 at the Combine and doesn't have blinding speed, but Rice is very good at positioning his body and has excellent hands.
Jermaine Burton, Alabama
2023 stats: 13 games, 39 catches, 798 yards, 8 touchdowns
Why he may fit: Over the past three seasons, Burton had just two drops on 145 targets, according to Pro Football Focus. He spent one season at Georgia (2021) with Monken before transferring to Alabama, which is another go-to school for the Ravens.
Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
2023 stats: 12 games, 50 catches, 658 yards, 4 touchdowns
Why he may fit: The 5-foot-10 Griffin could be a productive slot receiver in Baltimore's offense. He works well in traffic and answered questions about his speed by running a 4.43 at the Combine. One of the best kickoff returners in the country. Griffin would also make an immediate impact on special teams.