Mailbag: Will Ronnie Stanley Play Week 1?

Mink: One key distinction to pay attention to as roster cuts are being made is whether the player is being "released" or "waived." A player with less than four years of accrued NFL seasons is waived and, thus, must go through waivers where any team in the NFL can claim them, which adds them to their 53-man roster. If a player is released, they are free to sign with any team immediately, including the one they were just released by. This is a mechanism teams have used to put players on injured reserve, because if a player didn't start training camp on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, then they can't start the regular season on the reserve/PUP list (as Gus Edwards did).