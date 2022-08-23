Gus Edwards Placed on Reserve/PUP, Out At Least Four Games

Aug 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Ryan Mink
The Ravens have placed running back Gus Edwards on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, meaning he will be sidelined for at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

Edwards is still recovering from a knee injury suffered in practice just days before the Ravens' Week 1 game of last season.

The earliest he could come back is for the team's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 9.

"Gus is doing really well. He's kind of a patient rehab guy," Head Coach John Harbaugh told Sirius XM earlier this month. "I don't know that he'll be the first week, but before the season's over I think he's going to be roaring and ready to go."

Edwards has been a steady runner for the Ravens, averaging 5.2 yards per carry over his career. He rumbled for 718 yards as a rookie, 711 yards in 2019 and 723 yards in 2020. The Ravens signed Edwards to a two-year contract extension last June.

While Edwards is sidelined, the Ravens hope to have J.K. Dobbins playing when the regular season starts. Harbaugh said it's too soon to know yet whether Dobbins will be ready for Week 1.

If neither are ready, veteran Mike Davis is next in line on the depth chart and the team also has Justice Hill, rookie Tyler Badie and Nate McCrary.

