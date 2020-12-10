Willie Snead IV Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Wide receiver Willie Snead IV was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and took the practice field with the Ravens as they prepare for Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Snead was placed on the list on Nov. 30 and missed the past two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

He's third on the team in receptions (28), receiving yards (379) and touchdowns (three). In addition to his reliability as a receiver, Snead is an excellent blocker and emotional leader in the Ravens offense, particularly among the wide receivers.

Baltimore now has just two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with safety Geno Stone and cornerback Terrell Bonds (IR/knee).