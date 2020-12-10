Willie Snead IV Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 10, 2020 at 01:33 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Willie Snead IV

Wide receiver Willie Snead IV was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and took the practice field with the Ravens as they prepare for Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Snead was placed on the list on Nov. 30 and missed the past two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

He's third on the team in receptions (28), receiving yards (379) and touchdowns (three). In addition to his reliability as a receiver, Snead is an excellent blocker and emotional leader in the Ravens offense, particularly among the wide receivers.

Baltimore now has just two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with safety Geno Stone and cornerback Terrell Bonds (IR/knee).

The Ravens also activated tight end Mark Andrews from the COVID-19 list Wednesday. Andrews and Snead have to show they're physically ready to play this week in practice, and if they can, it gives quarterback Lamar Jackson two of his top targets back to face the Browns.

