Willie Snead IV Could Be Answer as Ravens Punt Returner

Aug 22, 2018 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082218_ReturnerBattle

Could wide receiver Willie Snead IV be the answer as the Ravens' No. 1 returner?

Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg raised that possibility following Wednesday's practice. The Ravens are still looking for someone to win the job of No. 1 returner after Tim White and Janarion Grant both fumbled punt returns Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

If neither White nor Grant earn the confidence of the coaching staff, the Ravens feel they have a viable option in Snead, who returned one kickoff and one punt last year for the New Orleans Saints. The kickoff return went for 18 yards, but he fumbled the punt return.

Snead has not returned punts or kickoffs during the preseason, but that does not mean he won't be assume the job once the regular season begins.

"We're looking for the starting returner if it's not Willie Snead," Rosburg said.

"The race is on, it has been on, and it continues. The results of this last game were disappointing, because the most important thing a returner does for us is secure the ball. That's No. 1. We've had an efficient return game over the years here, because the priority being, before you can win the game, don't lose the game. They have a duty to the rest of the team to protect the football, and they know that.

"In both of those situations they needed to lock the ball down and they didn't. Hopefully the lesson's been learned."

Head Coach John Harbaugh, who has a special teams background, made a point of emphasizing that lesson in front of the team in the postgame locker room in Indianapolis.

While Snead doesn't have a long track record as a returner, Rosburg has noticed his attention to detail during special teams meetings.

"He's locked in, he comes out here and practices well," Rosburg said. "We'll see how it plays out down the road. We still have two preseason games left, so you want to get those other guys an opportunity to show what they can do."

White (Arizona State) and Grant (Rutgers) were both dynamic returners in college and have flashed their potential in the NFL. On Monday night, Grant made one defender miss and broke three tackles during an 18-yard punt return before fumbling. They are more true returners who aren't expected to have as big of offensive roles as Snead. Thus, the Ravens would like one of them to emerge.

That means White and Grant will likely handle return duties Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins. But if the Ravens need to turn elsewhere for a returner, Snead is their insurance policy.

Related Content

news

Ravens Defense Feels It Matches Up Well Against Anybody – Even the 49ers

Kyle Hamilton and the inside linebackers will be X-factors against the 49ers' assortment of offensive weapons.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at 49ers

The Ravens head to the Bay Area for a highly-touted matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Monday at 8:15 p.m.
news

Late for Work: Brian Baldinger: 'In a Sport Full of Stars, Lamar Jackson Is the Biggest Star'

Kyle Hamilton is key to neutralizing the 49ers' talented playmakers. Four Ravens offensive players are among NFL.com analyst's Pro Bowl picks.
news

Ravens Give Their Take on 49ers' Brock Purdy

Lamar Jackson isn't buying into the Super Bowl preview talk. Maryland product Jake Funk talks about returning home. Ravens bring back Ben Mason, lose Travis Vokolek to Cardinals.
news

Ravens Missing Several Key Players From Practice to Start 49ers Week

Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and others are not practicing, but Marcus Williams (groin) and Ronnie Stanley (concussion) are on the field Wednesday.
news

Mailbag: How Will Ravens Make Up for the Loss of Keaton Mitchell?

What's the plan for blocking Nick Bosa and Chase Young? Will the Ravens get Zay Flowers more involved or change the run-pass ratio? What are the chances of meeting Joe Flacco in the playoffs?
news

Late for Work: Ravens-49ers Is the Best Regular-Season Game Since 2007

Not pursuing Lamar Jackson was a major blunder for QB-needy teams. Dan Orlovsky says the Ravens offense is like a chameleon. A host of Ravens are recognized for being the best at specific skills.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Are Unanimous No. 2 Heading Into Showdown With No. 1 49ers

The Ravens and 49ers are atop the Week 16 power rankings heading into their Christmas showdown.
news

Ravens Eye View: How the Ravens Ran Over the Jaguars

The Ravens' interior offensive line dominated. Breaking down the Jaguars' end-of-half situation. Lamar Jackson made on-time plays too.
news

Melvin Gordon III Signed to 53-Man Roster; Jake Funk to Practice Squad

Melvin Gordon III has joined the 53-man roster from the practice squad, while running back Keaton Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve.
news

A Star and Leader: Lamar Jackson Has Elevated in Multiple Ways

As the franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson has always been a leader, but teammates see him taking that role to a new level in his sixth NFL season.
news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Is a 'Much Better Quarterback' Now Than His 2019 MVP Season

Analyst names Eric DeCosta a top five candidate for NFL Executive of the Year. Pat McAfee says, 'I love this Ravens team.' For Baltimore and Miami, 'the playoffs start right now.'
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising