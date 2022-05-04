Late for Work 5/4: Winners And Losers from Ravens Draft

Who Were the Draft Winners and Losers on the Ravens?

The Ravens have been universally lauded as winners in last weekend's draft, but there also are perceived winners and losers on every team as a result of the draft.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec and The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer each identified individuals on the Ravens who benefitted from the draft and those who were negatively impacted. Here are some excerpts:

Winners

GM Eric DeCosta

"This was billed as a pivotal draft for DeCosta and at least according to the pundits, he delivered in a big way. … Draft grades mean nothing, but if you would have said on the eve of the draft that the team was going to land safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum, outside linebacker David Ojabo and defensive tackle Travis Jones by the end of Round 2 and then start Day 3 with offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, even the most negative Raven fan would have probably applauded. Trading wide receiver Marquise Brown during the first round leaves another blemish on DeCosta's first draft class in 2019. However, DeCosta made the best of a bad situation, recouping a first-round pick for the receiver who was disgruntled and on the verge of getting expensive. DeCosta got good value in the trade, the theme of the draft for the Ravens." — Zrebiec

WRs Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Tylan Wallace

"All three figured to factor in the Ravens offensive plans regardless of what happened in the draft. The trading of Brown, though, and the decision to not draft a receiver bodes well for the trio to have expanded roles this year. As things stand, Duvernay is the team's No. 2 receiver behind Rashod Bateman with Proche as their top slot option. Wallace is entrenched in the fourth receiver role. The Ravens will add to the position in the coming weeks, so the pecking order will likely change. However, the organization showed its faith in the young receiver group last week by not overreacting to a clear need." — Zrebiec

OC Greg Roman

"The Ravens' offensive coordinator doesn't need a squadron of elite wide receivers to be happy. Just give him a cohesive offensive line, a group of productive tight ends and a quarterback as talented as [Lamar] Jackson, and Roman should find his comfort zone. Even without top wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, traded away Thursday night to the Arizona Cardinals, the Ravens have more of the kind of personnel that Roman can optimize better than most. Top center prospect Tyler Linderbaum, who thrived in Iowa's zone-running schemes, will diversify a running game that struggled at times last season. Minnesota's Daniel Faalele has the power to displace edge defenders as effectively as offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. did in Baltimore. And Iowa State's Charlie Kolar and Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely give Jackson two more intriguing tight ends to target over the middle." — Shaffer

OLBs Jaylon Ferguson, Daelin Hayes

"Like at wide receiver, it's inconceivable that the Ravens are done addressing the outside linebacker position. Still, the expectation was that the Ravens would double-dip in what was a highly-touted edge rusher class. Instead, they drafted only one, and Ojabo won't be ready for the start of the season. It appears that Ferguson, the 2019 third-round pick who had zero sacks in 10 games last season, and Hayes, a 2021 fifth-round pick who played all of four snaps as a rookie, will get significant opportunities this summer to earn regular roles. Even with the signing of a veteran, there will be plenty of snaps to go around." — Zrebiec

ILBs Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes

"In a defense-heavy draft, the Ravens addressed every position but inside linebacker. Queen and [Josh] Bynes remain the favorites to start at weak-side linebacker and middle linebacker next season, respectively. — Shaffer

Losers

S Chuck Clark

"Clark hasn't missed a defensive snap over the past two seasons. He's a locker room leader and a trusted on-field communicator. He's on a team-friendly deal through 2023. Teammates turned his blunt cameo at the Ravens' Week 18 postgame news conference — "As respectfully as I can say as possible, just watch how we bounce back" — into a rallying cry for this offseason. Now, though, Clark's role in Baltimore is uncertain. With the arrival of [Marcus] Williams and Hamilton, along with Brandon Stephens' flexibility as a nickel safety, how many snaps are there for Clark? Even if he remains a starter, Clark likely won't play every down and, as a result, will have to give up the green dot as the defense's signal-caller." — Shaffer

RB Justice Hill

"The Ravens will keep at least three running backs on their season-opening roster, and the uncertain recovery timetables for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards could open a spot for Hill. But the fourth-year speedster is coming back from his own season-ending injury, a torn Achilles tendon. After three quiet seasons, sixth-round pick Tyler Badie, along with returners Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary, should put up a fight on the roster bubble. Hill's best hopes could lie with his special teams ability." — Shaffer

Reserve DBs