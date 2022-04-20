Late for Work 4/20: ESPN Makes Four Draft Trade Proposals, Including One Involving Marquise Brown

Despite Jackson giving the suggestion a hard no, Barnwell hasn't given up on it

Barnwell proposed deals for all 32 picks in the draft. Four involved the Ravens, including one that had Baltimore sending Brown and a fourth-round pick (141st overall) to Kansas City in exchange for the 29th-overall pick, a 2023 fifth-round pick and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

"Brown is a valuable player and a talented wideout, but the Ravens just signed Mark Andrews to a big contract and used a first-round pick on Rashod Bateman last year," Barnwell wrote. "Given the leap in the wide receiver market, their run-heavy focus on offense, and the likelihood they are going to need to go year-to-year with franchise tags for Jackson, can they really justify paying Brown more than $20 million per year on a new deal? Baltimore needs speed at receiver, but that's a role it can try to fill with Hardman, who would be a lesser version of Brown on a cheaper deal.

"The Chiefs, on the other hand, can unlock more out of Brown than the offense we saw in Baltimore. He isn't quite as effective of a route runner or as difficult to handle after the catch as Tyreek Hill, but he's good enough to be a significant part of an excellent passing offense. The Ravens would find it difficult to justify extending Brown, but the Chiefs would have more of a reason to make that move. There's also the possibility that playing with Patrick Mahomes in an Andy Reid offense would take Brown to new heights."

Hardman has played in every game since being selected by the Chiefs in the second round in 2019. He has 126 career receptions for 1,791 yards with 12 touchdowns. Hardman made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist his rookie season.

The Ravens and Chiefs were trade partners last year, when Baltimore sent offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City in exchange for a first-rounder (No. 31 overall), third-rounder (No. 94), fourth-rounder (No. 136) and 2022 a fifth-round selection.

Here's a look at Barnwell's three other trade proposals involving the Ravens:

14. Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals get: 1-14, 4-141

Ravens get: 1-23, 2-55, 2023 fourth-round pick

"Baltimore would get to add an extra second-rounder by moving down, where it can address the front seven more cost effectively."

24. Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys get: 1-14

Ravens get: 1-24, 2-56, 5-176

"The Ravens could add front-seven help even after moving down."

32. Detroit Lions

Lions get: 1-14, 4-141

Ravens get: 1-32, 2-34