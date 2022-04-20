Late for Work 4/20: ESPN Makes Four Draft Trade Proposals, Including One Involving Marquise Brown

Four Draft Trade Proposals, Including One Involving Marquise Brown
When ESPN's Bill Barnwell pitched a trade last month that would send wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson quickly shut it down.
Despite Jackson giving the suggestion a hard no, Barnwell hasn't given up on it
Barnwell proposed deals for all 32 picks in the draft. Four involved the Ravens, including one that had Baltimore sending Brown and a fourth-round pick (141st overall) to Kansas City in exchange for the 29th-overall pick, a 2023 fifth-round pick and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
"Brown is a valuable player and a talented wideout, but the Ravens just signed Mark Andrews to a big contract and used a first-round pick on Rashod Bateman last year," Barnwell wrote. "Given the leap in the wide receiver market, their run-heavy focus on offense, and the likelihood they are going to need to go year-to-year with franchise tags for Jackson, can they really justify paying Brown more than $20 million per year on a new deal? Baltimore needs speed at receiver, but that's a role it can try to fill with Hardman, who would be a lesser version of Brown on a cheaper deal.
"The Chiefs, on the other hand, can unlock more out of Brown than the offense we saw in Baltimore. He isn't quite as effective of a route runner or as difficult to handle after the catch as Tyreek Hill, but he's good enough to be a significant part of an excellent passing offense. The Ravens would find it difficult to justify extending Brown, but the Chiefs would have more of a reason to make that move. There's also the possibility that playing with Patrick Mahomes in an Andy Reid offense would take Brown to new heights."
Hardman has played in every game since being selected by the Chiefs in the second round in 2019. He has 126 career receptions for 1,791 yards with 12 touchdowns. Hardman made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist his rookie season.
The Ravens and Chiefs were trade partners last year, when Baltimore sent offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City in exchange for a first-rounder (No. 31 overall), third-rounder (No. 94), fourth-rounder (No. 136) and 2022 a fifth-round selection.
Here's a look at Barnwell's three other trade proposals involving the Ravens:
14. Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals get: 1-14, 4-141
Ravens get: 1-23, 2-55, 2023 fourth-round pick
"Baltimore would get to add an extra second-rounder by moving down, where it can address the front seven more cost effectively."
24. Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys get: 1-14
Ravens get: 1-24, 2-56, 5-176
"The Ravens could add front-seven help even after moving down."
32. Detroit Lions
Lions get: 1-14, 4-141
Ravens get: 1-32, 2-34
"The Ravens would have plenty of options for defensive line help with picks Nos. 32 and 34."
Pundit Says Derek Stingley Jr., Kayvon Thibodeaux Are Only Players Ravens Should Trade Up For
With the Ravens owning 10 picks, including nine in the first four rounds, pundits continue to speculate about players the team would be willing to trade up for.
Russell Street Report's Nikhil Mehta believes there are only two players the Ravens should consider trading up to get: LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.
"I would only trade into the top 10 for Thibodeaux or Stingley," Mehta wrote. "That instant impact and elite upside at a premium position — on an inexpensive rookie deal with a fifth-year option, nonetheless — is exactly what the Ravens are looking for in this draft, and it's also exactly the kind of talent that won't be available at 14."
Stingley is coming off back-to-back injury-hampered seasons, but Mehta contended that he is the best cornerback prospect since LSU's Patrick Peterson, who went fifth overall to the Arizona Cardinals in 2011.
"Imagine a secondary with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Derek Stingley locking down opposing wideouts while Marcus Williams patrols centerfield and Chuck Clark and Brandon Stephens can be deployed as matchup weapons or zone playmakers," Mehta wrote.
Mehta identified the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets, who have the ninth- and 10th-overall picks, respectively, as potential trade partners if the Ravens want Stingley. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said the Minnesota Vikings, who own the No. 12 pick, are the floor for the cornerback.
Thibodeaux, once considered the favorite to be the No. 1-overall pick, has been sliding down draft boards. If he falls out of the top five, he could be within striking distance for the Ravens, who have a need for high-impact edge rushers. The Carolina Panthers have the sixth-overall pick, but are a prime candidate to trade down because they don't have any picks on Day 2.
"He's a true three-down player who can play OLB in the Ravens' 3-4 scheme and wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks from the edge as a pass rusher," Mehta wrote. " … He also plays like a Raven with his high effort and motor against the run, and even showed above-average fluidity in his few coverage snaps in college. That all makes him one of the best players in this draft, and the idea that the Ravens could be within striking distance of him is a small miracle."
The Ravens reportedly had dinner with Thibodeaux after Oregon's pro day, and he is a big fan of Ray Lewis.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport also named Thibodeaux (and Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker) as players the Ravens should consider moving up for.
"When Thibodeaux is on his game, the 6'5", 258-pounder is a scheme versatile game-wrecker. Walker put on an eye-opening display of athleticism at the combine," wrote Davenport, who identified the New York Giants, who have the No. 7 pick, as a potential trade partner.
Baltimore Sun Projects Every Pick for Ravens in First Four Rounds
The Baltimore Sun's C.J. Doon projected all 143 picks in the first four rounds of the draft. Here are his selections for the Ravens:
Round 1, No. 14: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
Round 2, No. 45: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
Round 3, No. 76: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
Round 3, No. 100: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
Round 4, No. 110: Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU
Round 4, No. 119: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska
Round 4, No. 128: Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
Round 4, No. 139: Zachary Carter, EDGE, Florida
Round 4, No. 141: Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
"Just about every need gets filled with this haul," Doon wrote. "With Karlaftis and McCreary, the Ravens add valuable depth at two premier positions with the potential for both to emerge as starters sooner than later. On the offensive line, Petit-Frere can serve as a much-needed swing tackle, while Jurgens can compete for a starting spot at center or guard.
"Pierce — Pro Football Focus' highest-graded rusher in the FBS last season — might not get much playing time behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but we saw how fast the running back room disintegrated last season because of injuries. Ruckert, a solid in-line blocker, can eventually fill Nick Boyle's role, while Carter and Goodrich offer important depth at key positions."
Quick Hits