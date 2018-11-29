With Top-Notch Aerial Attacks Looming, Ravens Aiming for Interceptions

Part of it is bad luck. They've had a number of tipped balls that have fallen harmlessly to the turf. Another is opponents have emphasized a quick passing game instead of trying to push the ball deeper down the field. The Ravens also play a lot of press coverage, so cornerbacks' eyes are more on their receiver than the quarterback.

"With the short passing game and screens and everything else that we've faced, and they're getting rid of the ball quick, it's hard to get a takeaway," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said.

But whatever method the Ravens use, they want to change the end result.

"We've been itching," said cornerback Tavon Young, who got the Ravens' most recent interception when he dove to pick off the Browns' Baker Mayfield. "It's coming this week. It's coming this week."

It's not going to be easy considering Ryan has done a good job protecting the football. His five interceptions are tied for the third-fewest among NFL full-time starters. He's throwing just one per 86.8 attempts. The Ravens also don't want to start overcompensating and get out of position.

"Obviously we want interceptions, but we're not going to go out of our way to do that," Smith said. "We're going to play the scheme. But hopefully some tips and overthrows will come our way."

The scenario will be similar next week too when the Ravens travel to Kansas City to face quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' bounty of explosive weapons. Baltimore's defense will yield yards, but could counter with turnovers. Mahomes has thrown 10 interceptions.

The Ravens got a sack-strip returned for a touchdown Sunday in a 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders. It wasn't an interception, but the Ravens are hoping it's the start of a run on turnovers.

"Do I think they're going to come in bunches? I've been telling you that since Day One – yes, I do," Martindale said.