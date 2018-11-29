 Skip to main content
Advertising

With Top-Notch Aerial Attacks Looming, Ravens Aiming for Interceptions

Nov 29, 2018 at 02:12 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

The Ravens are going to give up some plays in Atlanta this Sunday. That's just a fact, nothing to be ashamed of.

Of course, that's not the mentality that they have. Leading the league in yards allowed per game (295.4) and second in passing yards surrendered per contest (203.3), Baltimore's defense is still one that fights for every inch.

But this Sunday, they go against the league's leader in passing yards, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, and NFL leader in receiving yards, wide receiver Julio Jones. They are one of the best 1-2 combinations in football.

So how does Baltimore's defense turn the tables? They have to make some plays of their own. Turnovers will be key this weekend in Atlanta.

"We want them every game, but especially against top offenses, you need turnovers," cornerback Jimmy Smith said. "Turnovers are going to be huge. They're going to decide the game for us."

Smith pointed to the Ravens' Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens recovered a fumble at the end of a 20-play drive, which was a huge momentum swing early in that game.

"Think about two turnovers, the difference that would have made [in that game]," Smith said.

The Ravens' last interception came in Week 5 in Cleveland. There have been 234 passes thrown against Baltimore's defense since then without one of them landing (and sticking) in the Ravens' hands.

Part of it is bad luck. They've had a number of tipped balls that have fallen harmlessly to the turf. Another is opponents have emphasized a quick passing game instead of trying to push the ball deeper down the field. The Ravens also play a lot of press coverage, so cornerbacks' eyes are more on their receiver than the quarterback.

"With the short passing game and screens and everything else that we've faced, and they're getting rid of the ball quick, it's hard to get a takeaway," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said.

But whatever method the Ravens use, they want to change the end result.

"We've been itching," said cornerback Tavon Young, who got the Ravens' most recent interception when he dove to pick off the Browns' Baker Mayfield. "It's coming this week. It's coming this week."

It's not going to be easy considering Ryan has done a good job protecting the football. His five interceptions are tied for the third-fewest among NFL full-time starters. He's throwing just one per 86.8 attempts. The Ravens also don't want to start overcompensating and get out of position.

"Obviously we want interceptions, but we're not going to go out of our way to do that," Smith said. "We're going to play the scheme. But hopefully some tips and overthrows will come our way."

The scenario will be similar next week too when the Ravens travel to Kansas City to face quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' bounty of explosive weapons. Baltimore's defense will yield yards, but could counter with turnovers. Mahomes has thrown 10 interceptions.

The Ravens got a sack-strip returned for a touchdown Sunday in a 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders. It wasn't an interception, but the Ravens are hoping it's the start of a run on turnovers.

"Do I think they're going to come in bunches? I've been telling you that since Day One – yes, I do," Martindale said.

"They're cyclical. It'll happen. When is it going to happen? I can't tell you that. It all depends on where you're at defensively when that time hits. There's just a lot of series of events involved with it. Like, I think we took advantage of the last one we got. 'Sizz' [Terrell Suggs] did; he looked like Ed Reed."

Related Content

news

Ravens Former Head Trainer Bill Tessendorf Wins Award of Excellence From Hall of Fame

Bill Tessendorf, a beloved athletic trainer in the Ravens organization who had a 38-year NFL career, will be honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Mailbag: How Will Running Back Carries Be Divided?

Will the Ravens go offensive line or wide receiver in the first round? Will a wildcat 'tush push' featuring Derrick Henry become part of the offense? Could Josh Johnson join the coaching staff once his playing days end?
news

Late for Work: Jadeveon Clowney Priced Himself Out of Ravens' Range

Jadeveon Clowney's departure brings the Ravens another compensatory pick. J.K. Dobbins is reportedly set to visit the Chargers. The Ravens are among three teams projected to win the most games next season. ESPN pundit expects Baltimore to pursue veteran guard Laken Tomlinson. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who reportedly visited the Ravens, is said to be signing with the Broncos.
news

Rumor Mill: Jadeveon Clowney Signs With Panthers

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Ravens' Offense Continues to Evolve With Lamar Jackson at Helm

After the addition of Derrick Henry, the Ravens continue to explore new possibilities for their offense with Lamar Jackson as the centerpiece.
news

Late for Work: Derrick Henry Motivated to Be Piece That Propels Ravens to Super Bowl Win

J.K. Dobbins has been cleared for football activities and is expected to begin taking free-agent visits soon. Former NFL executive mocks Florida State edge rusher to the Ravens. Pundit says the Ravens' special teams are poised to return to form.
news

John Harbaugh Talks About Adjusting to New Kickoff Rules

NFL owners voted to adopt drastic changes to its kickoff rules, aimed at bringing more returns into the game.
news

Late for Work: Looking at the Top Draft Options for the Ravens at No. 30

The Morgan Moses trade receives mixed reviews. The Ravens drop three spots in ESPN's offseason power rankings while the Steelers surge.
news

Sashi Brown Thinks Baltimore Would Be 'Great' Host for NFL Draft

President Sashi Brown said the Ravens have begun talks with the NFL about the possibility of bringing the Draft to Baltimore.
news

John Harbaugh Agrees With NFL Vote to Ban Hip-Drop Tackle

Ravens keeping dialogue open with Jadeveon Clowney, Kyle Van Noy. Josh Johnson is the backup quarterback while Malik Cunningham develops.
news

Around the AFC North: Ja'Marr Chase Could See More Reps in Slot

Pittsburgh's new quarterback room energizes Mike Tomlin. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski likes what he sees after visiting Deshaun Watson.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Are Early Favorites to Win the AFC North

Pundits see Ravens 'taking a step backward' due to free agent losses. Will the Ravens need to trade up to land a top-tier offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft?
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising