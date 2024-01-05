Presented by

Ravens Make Roster Moves Before Finale vs. Steelers

Jan 05, 2024 at 04:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

1524trans
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jeremiah Moon

The Ravens made several roster moves Friday before Saturday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore placed defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle) on injured reserve. Worley was injured in Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He played in 12 games this season and made 12 tackles. He was especially strong on special teams, where he played a career high 70% of the snaps.

The Ravens filled that roster spot by signing outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon off the practice squad. Moon was on the 53-man roster for about a month and has played in four games, making eight tackles. He also played against the Steelers earlier this season.

Last week was a special one for Moon because a fan he met years ago as a kid was part of the Marine flyover before the game.

The Ravens also elevated defensive back Andrew Adams and tight end Ben Mason from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Ravens Sign Dalvin Cook to Practice Squad

Dalvin Cook was granted his release from the New York Jets and could now provide more depth in Baltimore's backfield.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

With the AFC North and No. 1 seed clinched, the Ravens (13-3) resume their rivalry with the Steelers (9-7) who need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
news

Ravens Donate 100 Ravens-Steelers Tickets to Baltimore Schools' Unsung Heroes

The Ravens donated 100 tickets to Saturday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers to staff within both the Baltimore City and County Schools systems.
news

Pundit Picks: Steelers Favored to Beat Short-Handed Ravens

With several key Ravens resting, the Steelers are picked by most to win a third straight game and keep their playoff hopes alive.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Steelers Game

Who is the Ravens' defensive MVP? Isaiah Likely and Geno Stone have made a huge impact as replacement starters.
news

Geno Stone Reacts to Pro Bowl Snub

Making the Pro Bowl was emotional for Patrick Queen. Baltimore's run defense will be tested by the Steelers. Tyler Huntley looks forward to his first start of the year. 
news

Six Ravens Ruled Out Before Steelers Season-Finale

Lamar Jackson won't be the only player not suiting up against Pittsburgh.
news

Jadeveon Clowney's Fight to Finish

Jadeveon Clowney thought his NFL career was over. Nearly 10 years later, he's having arguably his best season.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens cap the regular season at M&T Bank Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
news

Late for Work: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Impact Goes Beyond Highlight-Reel Catches

The Ravens facing the Joe Flacco-led Browns is named the juiciest possible playoff matchup. NFL.com columnist ranked the 49ers ahead of the Ravens as the most likely Super Bowl champion. Jadeveon Clowney is among the Ravens' Pro Bowl snubs.
news

Ravens Have Seven 2023 Pro Bowlers

Kyle Hamilton, Justin Madubuike, Tyler Linderbaum, and Patrick Queen are all first-time Pro Bowlers.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising