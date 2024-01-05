Ravens Make Roster Moves Before Finale vs. Steelers

The Ravens made several roster moves Friday before Saturday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore placed defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle) on injured reserve. Worley was injured in Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He played in 12 games this season and made 12 tackles. He was especially strong on special teams, where he played a career high 70% of the snaps.

The Ravens filled that roster spot by signing outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon off the practice squad. Moon was on the 53-man roster for about a month and has played in four games, making eight tackles. He also played against the Steelers earlier this season.

Last week was a special one for Moon because a fan he met years ago as a kid was part of the Marine flyover before the game.