You Said It! - Should the Ravens Trade for Brandon Marshall?

The Baltimore Ravens on the 2022 Pro Bowl roster are QB Lamar Jackson, TE Mark Andrews, FB Patrick Ricard, K Justin Tucker and RS Devin Duvernay.
Calais Campbell returned to practice on a limited basis. On the offensive line, right tackle Patrick Mekari was limited while Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips didn't practice.
Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone and DT Justin Madubuike are among the players who are now in question for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
On the verge of his first 1,000-yard season, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown has other priorities. Hollywood says he wasn't easy for Tyler Huntley to see on the failed two-point conversion against the Packers. Kevin Zeitler believes Baltimore's offensive line is gelling.
Here's how the Ravens' playoff chances look and where the rest of the AFC playoff contenders stand.
Could Tyler Huntley take the rest of the season? Why isn't Marquise Brown getting deep more? Which injuries could linger into 2022?
Tyler Huntley is making teams regret not drafting him. John Harbaugh is on the cold seat. Marlon Humphrey is named the NFL's best matchup cornerback by ESPN.
The Ravens have signed CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad and moved DB Kevin Toliver to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
There is no quarterback controversy in Baltimore. But if Lamar Jackson's injured ankle isn't 100% for Sunday's must-win game in Cincinnati, the Ravens could opt to go with Tyler Huntley.
It's dangerous to start thinking you've got the Ravens right where you want them. Because they really wouldn't want it any other way.
John Harbaugh's two-point conversion decisions 'haven't been about analytics.' ESPN's Mike Greenberg says there aren't 32 NFL quarterbacks better than Tyler Huntley the way he played Sunday.
Several injured players will work through injuries this week, hoping to return Sunday. Geno Stone and Brandon Stephens looked solid as the starting safety duo. The offensive line acquitted itself well against the Packers.