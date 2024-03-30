50 Words or Less: Young Pass Rushers Have Opportunity to Step Up

NFL owners approved a new format for kickoffs, the trade deadline will be a week later in 2024, and Jadeveon Clowney is now with the Carolina Panthers. After another busy week, here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

Darius Robinson (Missouri) and Jared Verse (Florida State) are two edge rushers being linked to Baltimore in mock drafts. Keep an eye on those two. The Chiefs took George Karlaftis at No. 30 in 2022, and he already has 16.5 career sacks.

Speaking of sacks, Jadeveon Clowney joining Carolina isn't what the Ravens wanted. However, Kyle Van Noy remains available, and the Ravens usually find a way to generate a pass rush. People were worried last March, and they ultimately led the league in sacks.