50 Words or Less: Young Pass Rushers Have Opportunity to Step Up

NFL owners approved a new format for kickoffs, the trade deadline will be a week later in 2024, and Jadeveon Clowney is now with the Carolina Panthers. After another busy week, here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:
Darius Robinson (Missouri) and Jared Verse (Florida State) are two edge rushers being linked to Baltimore in mock drafts. Keep an eye on those two. The Chiefs took George Karlaftis at No. 30 in 2022, and he already has 16.5 career sacks.
Speaking of sacks, Jadeveon Clowney joining Carolina isn't what the Ravens wanted. However, Kyle Van Noy remains available, and the Ravens usually find a way to generate a pass rush. People were worried last March, and they ultimately led the league in sacks.
Clowney's departure offers even more incentive for young linebackers David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh to step up. Oweh made strides last season and staying healthy is the key for Ojabo after two injury-plagued seasons. Nobody in the Ravens' organization doubts Ojabo's talent.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said that he'd like to see Charlie Kolar keep growing as a blocker. Kolar is a good receiver, but the Ravens are deep at tight with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Kolar's path to more playing time is to improve as an on-line blocker.
Andrew Vorhees can't wait to compete for a starting job at guard after missing last season with a torn ACL. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Vorhees can be a "plug-and-play" starter. Vorhees sounded more than ready on "The Lounge Podcast."
There has already been trash talk galore on social media between the Ravens and Patrick Queen since he signed with Pittsburgh. It's certainly going to add more juice to rivalry. If they're this worked up in March, wait until this fall.
I'm intrigued to see how the Ravens use the new kickoff return rules to their advantage. Harbaugh was a great special teams coach in Philly, and Baltimore's entire special teams staff will be scheming up ways to pop some big return plays.
The NFL trade deadline will be a week later next season, moving from the Tuesday after Week 8 to the Tuesday after Week 9. General Manager Eric DeCosta acquired Roquan Smith in a deadline deal in 2022, and EDC will have extra time to make another midseason move.
Ravens President Sashi Brown says Baltimore would be interested in hosting an NFL Draft. It has become an even bigger spectacle since the league began moving the draft to different cities. Hosting it would make for an exciting weekend in Baltimore.
The NFL announced it will schedule two games on Christmas despite the holiday falling on a Wednesday. The Ravens walloped the 49ers on Christmas last year. But as we wait for the schedule release, but I'm thinking the Ravens don't want to play on Christmas two straight years.