How Zach Orr Plans to Keep the Ravens Defense on Top

Schematically, Orr said not much will change, just as it didn't totally change under his predecessor.

"We definitely want to build on that. That's a scheme that we helped build here for years," Orr said. "We're always looking to get better. I think that's why you've seen great defenses here in the past. That's what we've got to continue."

Orr must first fill his coaching vacancies: defensive line (replacing Anthony Weaver), defensive backfield (Dennard Wilson), and linebacker (himself).

He will likely need to fill some starting spots in his defense, too. Pro Bowlers Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike are pending unrestricted free agents, as are outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy and safety Geno Stone. There's 35 sacks and eight interceptions on that list.

Orr knows that Macdonald and the 2023 Ravens defense set the bar high. But he doesn't shy away from trying to clear it.

"One thing I've always lived by is you never stay the same. You either get better or you get worse," Orr said. "Last year was a great year. The thing we did last year was we went through the process.