Ravens Hire Zachary Orr as New Defensive Coordinator

Head Coach John Harbaugh moved quickly to fill his open defensive coordinator position, promoting Zachary Orr to take over the job vacated by Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald agreed to become the Seattle Seahawks’ new head coach Wednesday. One day later, Harbaugh announced that one of Macdonald's top lieutenants would take over.

Orr, 31, is highly regarded as a hard-working, smart, and energetic coach. He's spent the past two years coaching the Ravens' inside linebackers.

"Zach is a homegrown Raven in every way," Harbaugh said in a statement. "His energy, intelligence, work ethic and strong communication skills have been on display since the day he joined our organization as a player in 2014.

"From making our team as an undrafted rookie, to becoming an All-Pro linebacker, then later transitioning to an assistant coach who helped mentor multiple Pro Bowl defenders, Zach has excelled at every level of his football journey.

"He knows our players and understands our standard as well as anyone. I'm confident that he is prepared to take on the challenge of continuing to develop our players and scheme as our next defensive coordinator."

It's another young defensive coordinator hire by Harbaugh, as Orr is three years younger than Macdonald was when Harbaugh hired him two years ago. At the time, Macdonald was the youngest coordinator in the NFL at 34.

Unlike Macdonald, it will be Orr's first time calling plays. Macdonald got a year of experience doing that at the University of Michigan before returning to Baltimore.

But as Harbaugh has desired with previous hires, including Macdonald, Orr has a deep history with and understanding of Baltimore's defensive philosophy. He called out many Ravens' defenses as a player.

An undrafted linebacker out of North Texas in 2014, Orr played three seasons with the Ravens (2014-2016). He worked his way into becoming a full-time starter in 2016 and excelled with 133 tackles, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries – earning second-team All-Pro honors.