Reports: Ravens Bring Back Premier Pass Rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith is back, as the Ravens are reuniting with the premier free-agent pass rusher on a four-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's a reported $35 million deal with a maximum value of $50 million, per reports, for one of the NFL's best defenders during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Smith was released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday as part of a salary-cap savings move. He was going to be due $27.6 million in 2022. That gave Baltimore the opening to bring him back home.

Smith, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens' in 2015. He recorded 18.5 sacks in his four years in Baltimore, including a breakout final season in 2018 with 8.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits. That landed him a mega-deal from the Packers the following offseason.

Smith became a star in Green Bay, delivering 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits over the next two seasons. He was a Pro Bowler and defensive MVP candidate both years. Only the Steelers' T.J. Watt (29.5) and Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (27.5) had more sacks than Smith from 2019-2020.

Last season, a back injury led Smith to playing in just two games. He reported to training camp with the issue but played some in Week 1 before going on the shelf and having surgery. Smith returned for the playoffs and logged a sack in his only game back.

The Ravens were looking to add more pass rush potency after finishing the season with just 34 sacks (only eight teams had fewer).