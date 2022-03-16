Reports: Ravens Bring Back Premier Pass Rusher Za'Darius Smith

Mar 16, 2022 at 05:07 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

AP22073588577038
Paul Sancya/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Dec. 13, 2020.

Za'Darius Smith is back, as the Ravens are reuniting with the premier free-agent pass rusher on a four-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's a reported $35 million deal with a maximum value of $50 million, per reports, for one of the NFL's best defenders during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Smith was released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday as part of a salary-cap savings move. He was going to be due $27.6 million in 2022. That gave Baltimore the opening to bring him back home.

Smith, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens' in 2015. He recorded 18.5 sacks in his four years in Baltimore, including a breakout final season in 2018 with 8.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits. That landed him a mega-deal from the Packers the following offseason.

Smith became a star in Green Bay, delivering 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits over the next two seasons. He was a Pro Bowler and defensive MVP candidate both years. Only the Steelers' T.J. Watt (29.5) and Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (27.5) had more sacks than Smith from 2019-2020.

Last season, a back injury led Smith to playing in just two games. He reported to training camp with the issue but played some in Week 1 before going on the shelf and having surgery. Smith returned for the playoffs and logged a sack in his only game back.

The Ravens were looking to add more pass rush potency after finishing the season with just 34 sacks (only eight teams had fewer).

Tyus Bowser, who led the team with seven sacks, is coming off an Achilles injury suffered in the final game. Odafe Oweh showed a ton of potential with five sacks as a first-round rookie and is now coming off a reported shoulder surgery. With Smith, Baltimore has a trio of freakish athletes coming off the edge if they're all healthy.

Related Content

news

Anthony Averett Is Signing With Raiders

The former Ravens cornerback is going to Las Vegas on a one-year deal, according to reports.
news

Derek Wolfe Intends to Return Next Season

Veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe posted a tweet Wednesday saying he intends to play next season after missing the 2021 season and undergoing hip surgery.
news

Marcus Williams Agrees to Five-Year Deal With Ravens

Playmaking safety Marcus Williams Agrees to Five-Year Deal With Ravens
news

Ravens Agree to Terms With Tackle Morgan Moses

The veteran right tackle has started 16 games for seven straight seasons and played at a consistently high level.
news

Mailbag: Analyzing Ravens' Free Agency Strategy

How much did compensatory picks factor into the Ravens' equation? Were Ravens proactive or reactive? Will Za'Darius Smith return home?
news

Two Overtime Rule Change Proposals Made, But Not From Ravens

The Colts, Eagles and Titans have pitched overtime rule proposal changes. The Ravens are part of a group that wants to tweak interview rules.
news

Late for Work 3/16: Pundits Praise Ravens' Reported Deals With Marcus Williams, Morgan Moses

The Ravens are reportedly bringing in veteran nose tackle Eddie Goldman for a visit. One of the Ravens' unrestricted free agents reportedly agrees to a deal elsewhere.
news

Ravens Officially Awarded Three Compensatory Picks in 2022 Draft

Baltimore has been awarded compensatory picks No. 100, 139 and 141 in the upcoming draft.
news

Ravens Round-Up From Day 2 of NFL Free Agency

The Ravens made major news Tuesday, and other teams in the AFC North continued to make moves. 
news

Ravens Free Agency Rumor Mill

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.
news

Eisenberg: We Should Have Seen It Coming

The Ravens quietly telegraphed they'd probably be in the market for a free agent safety such as Marcus Williams, who could help them compete in the AFC North.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising