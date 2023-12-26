Presented by

Zay Flowers Is Active vs. 49ers

Dec 25, 2023 at 07:11 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122523inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers hasn't missed a game during his rookie season, and that streak will continue.

The talented first-year wide receiver who leads the Ravens in receptions (65) and receiving yards (680) is active against the 49ers for Monday night's much-anticipated matchup between the teams with the best record (11-3) in each conference.

Flowers (foot) had been listed as questionable, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and Baltimore did not practice Saturday before departing to the West coast. Flowers has caught at least five passes in eight games this season and his speed and run-after-catch ability add an explosive dimension to Baltimore's offense.

Linebacker Jeremiah Moon and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell have been elevated from the practice squad and are active. With cornerbacks Arthur Maulet (knee) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) out, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is active for the first time since Week 12 against the Chargers. Versatile safety Kyle Hamilton and Humphrey may see ample time in the slot to matchup against the 49ers' versatile weapons that include wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffery.

Also inactive for the Ravens are cornerback Damarion "Pepe" Williams, quarterback Malik Cunningham, center Sam Mustipher and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Josh Johnson is designated as the No. 3 quarterback, with Tyler Huntley active to back up Lamar Jackson.

For San Francisco, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring) is active after being listed as questionable. The 49ers ruled out one of their top run defenders, tackle Arik Armstead (foot/knee), on Friday along with wide receiver Jauan Jennings (concussion), linebacker Oren Burks (knee) and tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle). Also inactive for San Francisco are cornerback Samuel Womack, quarterback Brandon Allen and running back Elijah Mitchell.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Tripped in End Zone By Referee for Safety

Lamar Jackson fled backwards trying to get away from a sack and ended up tripping over a referee in the end zone.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at 49ers

In a much-anticipated Christmas night matchup, the Ravens (11-3) visit the 49ers (11-3) in a clash between the two teams with the best record in the NFL.
news

Pundit Picks: Mike Florio Says 49ers Will 'Kick the S--- Out' of Ravens

Only a smattering of pundits are picking the Ravens to win in San Francisco on Christmas night.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at 49ers

The Ravens head to the Bay Area for a highly-touted matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Monday at 8:15 p.m.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

The Ravens punched their ticket to the playoffs with a Week 14 win over the Jaguars, but are still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
news

How the Ravens Handle Christmas on the Road

The Ravens have been celebrating with families all week, and players have different plans for Christmas morning.
news

Zay Flowers Questionable, Two Ravens Ruled Out vs. 49ers

The Ravens have ruled out cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Jalyn Armour-Davis for 'Monday Night Football.'
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Playing the Grinch Role

The Ravens aren't afraid to stick their chests out. Baltimore may be best served pounding the rock. The 49ers will have trouble with Justin Madubuike.
news

Mark Andrews Spotted in Ravens Locker Room After Practice

Melvin Gordon wants to make the most of his opportunity. Odell Beckham Jr. returns to practice but Arthur Maulet is absent. Josh Johnson reflects on his time with the 49ers. Malik Harrison has found his niche at SAM linebacker.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-49ers Game

This could be a legacy defining season for Lamar Jackson. Patriots OT Trent Brown told Malik Cunningham months ago he should join the Ravens.
news

Zay Flowers Returns to Practice, But Odell Beckham Jr. Dealing With Illness

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, right tackle Morgan Moses, and Ronald Darby returned to practice Thursday.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising