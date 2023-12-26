Zay Flowers Is Active vs. 49ers

Zay Flowers hasn't missed a game during his rookie season, and that streak will continue.

The talented first-year wide receiver who leads the Ravens in receptions (65) and receiving yards (680) is active against the 49ers for Monday night's much-anticipated matchup between the teams with the best record (11-3) in each conference.

Flowers (foot) had been listed as questionable, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and Baltimore did not practice Saturday before departing to the West coast. Flowers has caught at least five passes in eight games this season and his speed and run-after-catch ability add an explosive dimension to Baltimore's offense.

Linebacker Jeremiah Moon and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell have been elevated from the practice squad and are active. With cornerbacks Arthur Maulet (knee) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) out, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is active for the first time since Week 12 against the Chargers. Versatile safety Kyle Hamilton and Humphrey may see ample time in the slot to matchup against the 49ers' versatile weapons that include wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffery.

Also inactive for the Ravens are cornerback Damarion "Pepe" Williams, quarterback Malik Cunningham, center Sam Mustipher and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Josh Johnson is designated as the No. 3 quarterback, with Tyler Huntley active to back up Lamar Jackson.