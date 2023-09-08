Zay Flowers Feels Calm and Confident Heading Into Week 1

After watching Flowers at training camp in August, Peter King of NBC Sports is one of several national reports who came away highly impressed. King has picked Flowers to finish second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting this season.

"The most impressive rookie I have seen in six camps is Zay Flowers," King said. "He lines up across from a corner and unless they literally interfere with him or hold him, he has tremendous separation on almost every cut. His quickness, his speed out of cuts is going to be a thing to watch in the NFL this year."

King is hardly the only pundit envisioning a big season for the Ravens rookie. Flowers isn't letting the media hype go to his head. In fact, he's hardly listening to it.

"They're telling me something that I already know," Flowers said smiling. "To be honest, I don't really pay much attention to the media. I just hang out with my guys, come in and get treatment, try to play football and win. I've got a lot more to focus on than that. I don't have to read about me. I already know everything about me."

Growing up with nine brothers and four sisters, Flowers is used to blending in. His work ethic has impressed the team's other wide receivers, who have taken the rookie under their wing. Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace have told Flowers what to expect Sunday. However, Beckham hasn't played a game in more than a year and joked that he might be more nervous than Flowers.

"He's got a lot of confidence in himself," Beckham said. "I don't really know if there's going to be much that needs to be said. Maybe I need to give him a little bump, get him hyped or tell him to calm down.

"I don't know how much advice I can give him, because I'm going to be right there with him, as far as excitement. I feel like this is my first game. So, I feel like we're both going to be excited, and he has every capability in the world. There's a reason he was as high of a draft pick as he was; there's a reason people are raving about him – no pun [intended]. I don't know exactly what I'm going to tell him, but I know he's going to be ready."