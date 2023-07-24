Zay Flowers Loves His Role in Todd Monken's Offense

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers feels very good about his role in the Ravens' new offense under Todd Monken.

In an interview on "The Lounge" podcast, Flowers said he's been playing all three receiving positions – X, Z and F – during practices this offseason.

"That's what I want. That's exactly what I want," Flowers said. "As long as I'm touching the ball, I feel like I can make a play from anywhere, no matter where it is."

With Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and others at wide receiver, not to mention top target Mark Andrews at tight end, there's a lot of mouths to feed in the Ravens offense. Flowers, doesn't care how he chips in, but just wants to make an impact.

"[Monken's] offense allows everyone to be able to get the ball. Just spread everybody out, move pieces around, and get everybody open," Flowers said.