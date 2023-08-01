Practice Report: Zay Flowers Cooks in 1-on-1 Drills

The Ravens had a second straight day of padded practice and the offense fired back.
Here's what stood out in Tuesday's practice:
- Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers had a quiet day Monday after returning from an illness that sidelined him for two practices. But Tuesday was a different story. The Ravens had one-on-ones between wide receivers and defensive backs, and Flowers showed it's going to be near impossible to cover him in that situation. Granted, it's a tough assignment – on an island, with no help from anywhere. Still, Flowers made a diving grab against Rock Ya-Sin. The rookie later went deep on Daryl Worley for a long completion. Then he sent undrafted rookie Corey Mayfield Jr. to the turf with his quick moves.
- Flowers also scored a touchdown in 7-on-7 red-zone drills, getting away from safety Kyle Hamilton and behind Marcus Williams in the back of the end zone.
- Flowers won't just be dangerous through the air. He's also going to be a threat running the ball on jet sweeps, etc. The Ravens used that a fair amount with Devin Duvernay last year and Flowers looks more explosive doing it. He gets to the edge in a hurry.
- The wide receiver-cornerback 1-on-1s are going to be a highlight of camp. Nelson Agholor caught one on Marlon Humphrey despite the receiver stumbling. Humphrey had a nice pass breakup on a different rep. Rookie Kyu Kelly grabbed an interception. All the wide receivers did push-ups at the end, so the defensive backs must have "won" the drill.
- Odell Beckham Jr. showed his red-zone aerial prowess, elevating over Ya-Sin for a touchdown during a 7-on-7 red zone drill. Beckham scored a second touchdown in that same period. Beckham, who had seven touchdowns in 12 games with the Rams in 2021, will take some of the heat off tight end Mark Andrews around the goal line. Agholor also continues to show a strong red-zone connection with Lamar Jackson.
- Not long after, during 11-on-11s, Beckham broke open down the left sideline vs. Ya-Sin. Lamar Jackson dropped a perfect pass, but Beckham just flat-out dropped it – an extreme rarity. Beckham wanted the next rep but deferred. On that same series, facing a fourth-and-2, Jackson rolled right and tried to squeeze in a tight pass to Beckham at the sticks, but Humphrey broke it up. Beckham knelt on the sideline and spiked his helmet into the turf. He's a competitor for sure.
- Humphrey must be rubbing off on Ya-Sin, because Ya-Sin had a great punchout during a 7-on-7 drill. Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips undercut a route for an interception against Josh Johnson during 7-on-7s.
- The Ravens also had a good period of padded 1-on-1s between defensive linemen/linebackers and offensive linemen. David Ojabo dusted Morgan Moses on one with an inside spin move.
- Defensive tackle Travis Jones showed his brute strength on a bull rush of center Tyler Linderbaum. Linderbaum held him off, but it took multiple re-anchors. Rookie left guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu, who continued to take the first-team reps, had a good rep against Justin Madubuike.
- Johnson did lead a long touchdown drive during 11-on-11s, capped by a touchdown to Laquon Treadwell. Johnson also hit undrafted rookie wide receiver Sean Ryan for a long gain on the drive.