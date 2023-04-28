Ravens See Steve Smith Sr. in Zay Flowers … And So Does Smith

The feeling between Smith and Flowers is mutual. Now an analyst for ESPN, Smith doesn't give out praise lightly, especially when comparisons are made between him and another young wide receiver. But Smith jumped on the Flowers bandwagon before the draft, seeing a tenacious target who reminded him of himself.

People sold Smith short when he entered the NFL, largely due to his 5-foot-9 stature. But Smith had a career worthy of Hall of Fame consideration, playing 13 seasons with seven 1,000-yard seasons – one of them coming in his first year with the Ravens in 2014.

Before the draft, Smith said the team that selected Flowers would get a true No. 1 receiver, a versatile target who had talent and intangibles that would enhance any offense.

"He's kind of like me, he's a jitterbug who can move around," Smith said. "Five (foot)-10, 172 pounds, that's after Thanksgiving, that's after every feasting holiday, he's that heavy.