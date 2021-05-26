10 Practice Observations From Ravens' First OTAs

The Ravens took the field for their second practice of Organized Team Activities Wednesday, which was open to the media for viewing.

Here are 10 observations from practice:

1. The first thing reporters do is take the attendance report, so here goes. The veterans not at practice included tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith. Smith attended Tuesday's practice. Head Coach John Harbaugh estimated the Ravens were in the 80s in terms of attendance percentage. Those longtime veterans, such as the defensive linemen, don't need the work.

2. Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman left practice early due to muscle soreness, Harbaugh said. There is no injury and he was held out for precautionary reasons. Bateman watched the rest of practice from the sideline.

3. It's clear that Bradley Bozeman is the team's new starting center, and Harbaugh confirmed it after practice. He took most of the reps there throughout practice. And, perhaps most notably, the former Alabama center's snaps looked perfect.

4. With Bozeman at center, the Ravens rotated a lot of other players around the offensive line spots. Rookie Ben Cleveland will get a good chance to be the starter at left guard, but Ben Powers will offer strong competition. Without Ronnie Stanley back on the field, Tyre Phillips and even Patrick Mekari got work at that spot, among others. Phillips and Mekari were primarily left tackles in college. It was interesting to see veteran addition Alejandro Villanueva stay at right tackle, where he's projected to be the starter. Villanueva could probably play left tackle in his sleep after doing so for the past six seasons in Pittsburgh. Making the transition to the right side is where he needs reps.