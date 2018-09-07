10 Questions for Marshal Yanda

What was your welcome-to-the-NFL moment?

"There was a bunch of them, gosh. I got lit up on an interception during my rookie season. We threw a pick and I was just running blindly down the field looking to make the tackle and I just got killed by a safety. It was a 210, 220-pound safety, but the first thing that hit was my head. He completely blindsided me, killed me. I couldn't breathe, got up gasping for air. I felt like I've never been hit that hard in my life and I got hit by a defensive back. So I tell the young guys, when there's a pick, you better be running to tackle but you better have your head on a swivel or you're going to get killed."

What teammate helped you the most during your career?

"Matt Birk. Matt just helped with his approach every single day, his enthusiasm, his desire to get better every day. He was a straight pro, 110 percent, on the field, off the field. He did things the right way all the time. I just really respect that about him."

How did you develop your unique blocking style of giving opponents more space?

"I think that's mainly because I played tackle first. I played tackle my rookie year and fourth year. I'm used to working with space. When I moved to guard, I still set off the ball a little bit and give them space. There's a two-way street to that. If you're going to give them space, then you better be able to stop them. If you back up off the ball and they bull rush you, you have to be able to stop them. If not, you're going to be in the quarterback's lap. Some guys can't do that. But if I get caught on the bull rush, a couple hops or whatnot and I usually stop them. I definitely like that space. You're always fine tuning what you do and that's always worked for me."

Pass blocking vs. run blocking?