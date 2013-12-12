12/12: Who's Practicing, Who's Not

Dec 12, 2013
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

12_WPWN_news.jpg


Dumervil Misses Practice

Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil sat out Thursday's practice as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that sidelined him for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dumervil told reporters that he is optimistic about returning to the lineup this week against the Lions.


"It's definitely gotten better," he said. "The strength is getting there. We're just working, man. We're just continuing to work on my conditioning and really strengthen that ankle to get me to a point where I can tolerate it."

Dumervil suffered the injury Nov. 28 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returned to that game and played on the bad ankle, and he was asked Thursday whether he regretted the decision to play through the pain.

"When you're out there playing, you just want to go out and help your team win," Dumervil responded. "Man, it hurt, but you know we got the 'W,' so I felt good about that. I just want to make sure that next time I'm out there I can be effective."

The eight-year veteran said he hopes to return to practice tomorrow, and then will gauge how the injury responds ahead of Monday's game.

"It's kind of an unusual ankle sprain," Dumervil said. "It's sort of a bruise/sprain, so that's why it's kind of awkward. So you feel things from different areas, but I'm feeling better so I thank God about that."

The only other players listed on the injury report for the Ravens were cornerback Lardarius Webb (abs) and safety Brynden Trawick (ankle), who were both limited participants. Trawick, a special teamer, has missed the last two games because of the injury.

RB Bush Sits Out Practice

The Lions are dealing with some significant injury concerns, as starting running back Reggie Bush did not practice because of a calf injury. Bush missed Sunday's game, but reports have indicated that he expects to play Monday.

Lions Head Coach Jim Schwartz did not [add] specify whether he anticipates Bush playing this week.

"I don't know if we're optimistic or pessimistic," Schwartz said. "We just take it each day as it comes and try to make a good decision when we get to Sunday.

Detroit's other non-participants in practice were defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), safeties Louis Delmas (knee) and John Wendling (illness), cornerbacks Chris Houston (toe) and Darius Slay (knee) and defensive end Isreal Idonije (knee).

Wide receiver Calvin Johnson (knee) and offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle (elbow) were both limited participants. Despite being listed on the injury report, Johnson is not expected to be in danger of missing this week's game.

