5 Things To Watch In Ravens-Steelers Wild-Card Matchup

Jan 03, 2015 at 07:01 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

03_5ThingSteelers_news.jpg


Another chapter will be added to the classic Ravens-Steelers rivalry Saturday night.

Here are five things to watch as the Ravens look to get their first playoff win in Pittsburgh:

How Does Line Handle Harrison?
Outside linebacker James Harrison was a game wrecker for the Steelers in their Week 9 victory over the Ravens, and Baltimore's offensive line can't let that happen again. The line could likely have to operate without both starting tackles again this week, and that means that rookie James Hurst has to hold his own against the veteran defender. Quarterback Joe Flacco needs time to be at his best, and keeping Harrison out of the backfield is critical to make that happen.

Ngata Making Presence Felt
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata got the chance he was hoping for when the Ravens made the playoffs. It allowed him to play again this year. Ngata said that he owes his teammates after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy, and he's motivated to have a big day. Ngata has come up big for the Ravens before in these rivalry games – he had an interception in Baltimore's Week 2 victory – and the Ravens are counting on him to make a difference in his return.

Does Polamalu Take The Field?
For many years, safety Troy Polamalu was an iconic figure in the Ravens-Steelers matchups. But he's in the twilight of his career, and the Steelers have put him on the shelf lately. Polamalu has been a full participant in practice this week after missing four games with a knee injury, but there is speculation that Pittsburgh won't play him even if he's healthy. Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin didn't commit to playing the veteran safety even if he is healthy. Polamalu has tormented the Ravens before in these games, so it would be a strange sight to see a healthy Polamalu watching the playoff contest from the sidelines.

Can Ravens Run The ball?
The running game has sputtered lately, especially early in games. Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak acknowledged that the ground game had hit a bit of a wall the last month, and it's a priority to change that. Kubiak's offense is built on the ability to run the football, and the Ravens need to get running back Justin Forsett involved early. The yards won't come easy against a stout Pittsburgh front, so the Ravens could also try to use the passing attack to help set up the ground game.

Playmaking
The Ravens offense couldn't do much of anything for three and a half quarters against the Browns last week, and then wide receiver Torrey Smith came up with a 53-yard catch to jump-start a fourth-quarter comeback. The Ravens need those kinds of plays from their skills positions. Torrey Smith and Steve Smith Sr. have made plenty of those plays over the years, and the Ravens need them to come up with more of them. Flacco will give his receivers opportunities to make plays, and they have to capitalize.

Throwback Thursday: Classic Ravens-Steelers Photos

As the AFC North rivals prepare to clash Thursday night, take a look back at some of their classic battles.

No Title
1 / 154
No Title
2 / 154
No Title
3 / 154
No Title
4 / 154
No Title
5 / 154
No Title
6 / 154
No Title
7 / 154
No Title
8 / 154
No Title
9 / 154
No Title
10 / 154
No Title
11 / 154
No Title
12 / 154
No Title
13 / 154
No Title
14 / 154
No Title
15 / 154
No Title
16 / 154
No Title
17 / 154
No Title
18 / 154
No Title
19 / 154
No Title
20 / 154
No Title
21 / 154
No Title
22 / 154
No Title
23 / 154
No Title
24 / 154
No Title
25 / 154
No Title
26 / 154
No Title
27 / 154
No Title
28 / 154
No Title
29 / 154
No Title
30 / 154
No Title
31 / 154
No Title
32 / 154
No Title
33 / 154
No Title
34 / 154
No Title
35 / 154
No Title
36 / 154
No Title
37 / 154
No Title
38 / 154
No Title
39 / 154
No Title
40 / 154
No Title
41 / 154
No Title
42 / 154
No Title
43 / 154
No Title
44 / 154
No Title
45 / 154
No Title
46 / 154
No Title
47 / 154
No Title
48 / 154
No Title
49 / 154
No Title
50 / 154
No Title
51 / 154
No Title
52 / 154
No Title
53 / 154
No Title
54 / 154
No Title
55 / 154
No Title
56 / 154
No Title
57 / 154
No Title
58 / 154
No Title
59 / 154
No Title
60 / 154
No Title
61 / 154
No Title
62 / 154
No Title
63 / 154
No Title
64 / 154
No Title
65 / 154
No Title
66 / 154
No Title
67 / 154
No Title
68 / 154
No Title
69 / 154
No Title
70 / 154
No Title
71 / 154
No Title
72 / 154
No Title
73 / 154
No Title
74 / 154
No Title
75 / 154
No Title
76 / 154
No Title
77 / 154
No Title
78 / 154
No Title
79 / 154
No Title
80 / 154
No Title
81 / 154
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
82 / 154

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

No Title
83 / 154
No Title
84 / 154
No Title
85 / 154
No Title
86 / 154
No Title
87 / 154
No Title
88 / 154
No Title
89 / 154
No Title
90 / 154
No Title
91 / 154
No Title
92 / 154
No Title
93 / 154
No Title
94 / 154
No Title
95 / 154
No Title
96 / 154
No Title
97 / 154
No Title
98 / 154
No Title
99 / 154
No Title
100 / 154
No Title
101 / 154
No Title
102 / 154
No Title
103 / 154
No Title
104 / 154
No Title
105 / 154
No Title
106 / 154
No Title
107 / 154
No Title
108 / 154
No Title
109 / 154
No Title
110 / 154
No Title
111 / 154
No Title
112 / 154
No Title
113 / 154
No Title
114 / 154
No Title
115 / 154
No Title
116 / 154
No Title
117 / 154
No Title
118 / 154
No Title
119 / 154
No Title
120 / 154
No Title
121 / 154
No Title
122 / 154
No Title
123 / 154
No Title
124 / 154
No Title
125 / 154
No Title
126 / 154
No Title
127 / 154
No Title
128 / 154
No Title
129 / 154
No Title
130 / 154
No Title
131 / 154
No Title
132 / 154
No Title
133 / 154
No Title
134 / 154
No Title
135 / 154
No Title
136 / 154
No Title
137 / 154
No Title
138 / 154
No Title
139 / 154
No Title
140 / 154
No Title
141 / 154
No Title
142 / 154
No Title
143 / 154
No Title
144 / 154
No Title
145 / 154
No Title
146 / 154
No Title
147 / 154
No Title
148 / 154
No Title
149 / 154
No Title
150 / 154
No Title
151 / 154
No Title
152 / 154
No Title
153 / 154
No Title
154 / 154
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens feasted in the running game with center Tyler Linderbaum leading the way. Odafe Oweh flashed in the run game and the Ravens secondary made Tom Brady think twice.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely got great grades from PFF. The Ravens utilized Kenyan Drake early and often. Broderick Washington stepped up for Calais Campbell.

news

What the Buccaneers Said After Loss to Ravens

Todd Bowles said Shaq Barrett has an Achilles injury that 'doesn't look good.' Tom Brady credits the Ravens for outplaying the Buccaneers.

news

Late for Work 10/28: Pundits React to a 'Monster Win' in Tampa Bay

Was this Lamar Jackson's best all-around game? Welcome back, preseason form Isaiah Likely. Tyler Linderbaum was a bully last night in the best way.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in Tampa Bay

The Ravens needed a win like this. Halftime "adjustments" got the win. More answers stepped up with Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman out.

news

Isaiah Likely Leads Ravens Weapons Who Stepped Up With Stars Sidelined

Isaiah Likely and Demarcus Robinson were among many Ravens who stepped up Thursday night after Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman left the game with injuries.

news

Mark Andrews Suffers Shoulder Injury vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens' top receiver took a big hit early in the game and didn't practice all week.

news

Rashod Bateman Tweaks Foot Injury in Tampa Bay

Second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman is still dealing with a foot injury that sidelined him for two weeks.

news

Justin Houston Gets Historic Sacks on Tom Brady

With back-to-back sacks in the second quarter, Justin Houston made Tom Brady the most-sacked quarterback in NFL history.

news

Mark Andrews Will Play, Josh Bynes Inactive vs. Buccaneers

All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is active coming off a short week, but starting inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) will miss his first game of the season.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Buccaneers TNF

Here's how to tune into Thursday night's Week 8 game against the Buccaneers on Amazon Prime.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers, Week 8

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising