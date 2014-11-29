5 Things To Watch vs. Chargers





The strength of the Chargers offense is quarterback Phillip Rivers and the passing attack. The Chargers rank 27th in the NFL in rushing, and the Ravens have the fifth-best run defense. Those numbers suggest that the Chargers will likely try to move the ball through the air this week against a short-handed Ravens secondary. With how stout the Ravens have been against the run this season, the Chargers may not bother trying to establish the running game. Rivers has put up big numbers against the Ravens in the past, and the defense will need to keep him from connecting on big plays.

Make Defense Pay For Blitzing

A focus for the Ravens going into the bye week was figuring out how they could make teams pay for bringing the blitz. Whatever tweaks they made worked to perfection against the Saints. Quarterback Joe Flacco was stellar when the Saints brought pressure, completing 13-of-17 passing attempts for 222 yards and a touchdown. Flacco got rid of the ball quickly to his hot receivers when the Saints blitzed, and his targets were able to capitalize on one-on-one coverage. Flacco and the offense need to be able to handle the blitz again on Sunday.

Third-Down Conversions

When Head Coach John Harbaugh laid out the areas of improvement from his offense, one of the items was better success on third down. The Ravens stayed on the field Monday by converting 9-of-13 third downs. The offense will do some damage if they can consistently have that kind of success. A successful running game on the early downs put the Ravens in manageable yardage situations once they reached third down, and they capitalized by moving the chains. If they can continue that kind of success against the Chargers, then they will be difficult to stop.

Defensive Playmaking