50 Words or Less: Takeaways From Ravens' First OTAs

We haven't seen Kyle Fuller on the field yet and Marcus Peters is still working his way back, but there's a strong argument that the Ravens have the league's best secondary on paper. As Marlon Humphrey put it Wednesday, it now comes down to the players (and health).

Humphrey admitted that his play "got a little sloppy" last year. He gave up too many big plays and touchdowns before his injury. Humphrey getting back to his elite 2019 and 2020 play is critical. Having Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton over the top will help Humphrey too.