7 Ravens Deserving Of Pro Bowl Trip





Pro Bowl voting is open.

Fans can continue to cast their ballots until Dec. 15, and then votes from players and coaches will also be tallied before results are announced Dec. 23. Voting from the fans, coaches and players each account for a third of the selection process.

This year's game will be played Jan. 25 in Glendale, Ariz., and the Ravens could have several players selected to the NFL's annual all-star game.

Here are seven deserving of that honor:

DT Haloti Ngata

Ngata is a perennial Pro Bowler who has earned five straight selections. But this isn't a case of a veteran riding his reputation to a Pro Bowl nod. Ngata has been one of Baltimore's best overall players this year, and he's having a resurgent season as the anchor of the defense. Ngata is a key reason the Ravens haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 20 straight games, and he also has two interceptions, two sacks, seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

RG Marshal Yanda

Another Pro Bowl selection should be a shoe-in for the right guard. Yanda has once again been a dominant lineman for the Ravens, and he's continued to perform as one of the best guards in the league. According to the statistical analysis website Pro Football Focus (PFF), Yanda is the best guard in the game by a long shot. He's also ranked as the fourth-best overall player in all of football. Yanda has made the Pro Bowl the last three seasons, and his performance through the first 10 games of 2014 might be the best he's played in any of those years.

OLB Elvis Dumervil

The veteran pass rusher has been on a tear throughout his second season in Baltimore. He leads the Ravens with 10.5 sacks on the year and ranks second in the league in that category. He's been one of the NFL's best pass rushers, and is pushing for the NFL sack title for the first time since he won that crown with 17 sacks in 2009. Dumervil is playing at the kind of level the Ravens expected when they signed him to a five-year contract last year. The 30-year-old defender was a three-time Pro Bowler during his days in Denver, and he could be on his way to his first trip as a Raven.

ILB C.J. Mosley

Baltimore's first-round draft pick has turned out to be everything the Ravens expected and more. He won a starting job almost immediately in training camp, and he's emerged as one of the team's best defenders. Mosley has been an impact player the Ravens needed on defense, and he's one of the top candidates to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Mosley's 90 tackles leads the Ravens and ranks eighth overall in the NFL. He also has two interceptions, seven passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Mosley is the top Raven in Pro Bowl fan voting

RB Justin Forsett

Forsett is certainly the biggest surprise of the season for the Ravens. The 29-year-old running back was expected to be a stop-gap in the backfield, but emerged as a perfect fit in Gary Kubiak's system and is one of the NFL's best ball carriers this season. He has paced Baltimore's running game this year, and he ranks seventh in the NFL with 721 rushing yards. Forsett's 5.4 yards per carry average ranks first in the league among running backs. Competition in the backfield is always stiff when it comes to Pro Bowl voting. Other players have more name recognition to take the lead in the fan voting, but respect from his peers and coaches could earn Forsett his first career selection.

OLB Terrell Suggs

The six-time Pro Bowler is having another strong season. He's the leader of a talented group of outside linebackers that may be the deepest position on the team. Suggs hardly ever comes off the field, and he's second on the team with five sacks this year. The sack numbers aren't as high as Suggs has seen in the past, but getting after the quarterback isn't his only strength. He's equally strong against the run, and he is graded as the NFL's fifth-best outside linebacker by PFF.

K Justin Tucker