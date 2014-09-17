9/17 Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Joe Flacco Misses Practice





The Ravens had a key absence when they took the practice field Wednesday.

Quarterback Joe Flacco missed the afternoon practice because of an illness. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not reveal whether his quarterback will miss much time.

"I don't know. We'll see," Harbaugh said when asked if Flacco would return this week.

The Baltimore Sun’s Aaron Wilson reported that Flacco simply "had a cold."

Flacco, 29, has never missed a start during his seven years in the NFL. He's been one of the most durable players in the league, and his 98 consecutive starts ranks third among active quarterbacks.

The biggest injury scare Flacco had last season was a knee problem suffered in Week 15, but he was still able to play the final two games with a brace protecting his left knee.

He has rarely missed a practice, and having him sidelined was new for his teammates.

"It was strange," tight end Dennis Pitta said. "Every time I came off the field and wanted to talk to somebody, I didn't really have anyone there. It's always different when your starting quarterback, who you're used to being in the huddle with, isn't there. But Tyrod [Taylor] did a tremendous job today filling in and we have a ton of confidence in him and what he's capable of."

Taylor took the first-team snaps with Flacco out, and Harbaugh indicated that the team still had a solid day of practice.

"It was fine," Harbaugh said. "Guys did a great job. Guys practiced hard. Tyrod did a heck of a job. Very good practice."

Rookie Jernigan Injures Knee

While Flacco isn't a major injury problem, the Ravens reportedly have a bigger cause for concern with rookie defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan.

Jernigan missed practice because of a knee problem, and Wilson reported that he could "miss a game or two." The hope for Jernigan is to rehab the knee without needing surgery during the season, Wilson reported.

Losing Jernigan for a short or extended time period would be a tough blow for the Ravens, who have already lost defensive linemen Kapron Lewis-Moore (Achilles) and Brent Urban (knee) with season-ending injuries. The depth is thin up front, as the Ravens have six defensive linemen on the active roster.

If Jernigan is out, the Ravens would likely turn to Christo Bilukidi, who they recently claimed off waivers from the Bengals.

Monroe Misses Practice, Says He'll Be Ready

Left tackle Eugene Monroe also missed practice because of a knee injury, but he expects to suit up Sunday against Cleveland.

When asked if he was fine for Sunday, Monroe simply said, "Yeah."

Monroe's backup at left tackle is currently undrafted rookie James Hurst. If Monroe were to be out Sunday, the Ravens could insert Hurst into the starting lineup, or shuffle other pieces by putting a more experienced player like Kelechi Osemele at left tackle.

Webb, Jackson Full Participants

Cornerback Lardarius Webb continues to be a full participant in practice as he returns from a back injury suffered in training camp.

"I'm feeling good. I'm feeling awesome," Webb told reporters. "I'm just waiting for clearance. Harbs will let me know when it's time. … When he feels like I'm healthy and ready to play a full game, he'll put me back out there."

Webb has practiced fully the last two weeks but has yet to make his debut this year. The injury occurred on the second day of training camp, and he missed the entire preseason.

The Ravens have eased Webb back into action, and he's worked to make sure he's in good condition for when he gets clearance.

"I've just been doing a lot of running, getting back into shape. It's kind of my mini training camp, I would say," Webb said. "I can't wait to get back out with the boys. They're playing awesome."