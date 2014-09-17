9/17 Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Joe Flacco Misses Practice

Sep 17, 2014 at 09:42 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

17_WPWN_Flacco_news.jpg


The Ravens had a key absence when they took the practice field Wednesday.

Quarterback Joe Flacco missed the afternoon practice because of an illness. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not reveal whether his quarterback will miss much time.

"I don't know. We'll see," Harbaugh said when asked if Flacco would return this week.

The Baltimore Sun’s Aaron Wilson reported that Flacco simply "had a cold."

Flacco, 29, has never missed a start during his seven years in the NFL. He's been one of the most durable players in the league, and his 98 consecutive starts ranks third among active quarterbacks.

The biggest injury scare Flacco had last season was a knee problem suffered in Week 15, but he was still able to play the final two games with a brace protecting his left knee.

He has rarely missed a practice, and having him sidelined was new for his teammates.

"It was strange," tight end Dennis Pitta said. "Every time I came off the field and wanted to talk to somebody, I didn't really have anyone there. It's always different when your starting quarterback, who you're used to being in the huddle with, isn't there. But Tyrod [Taylor] did a tremendous job today filling in and we have a ton of confidence in him and what he's capable of."

Taylor took the first-team snaps with Flacco out, and Harbaugh indicated that the team still had a solid day of practice.

"It was fine," Harbaugh said. "Guys did a great job. Guys practiced hard. Tyrod did a heck of a job. Very good practice."

Rookie Jernigan Injures Knee

While Flacco isn't a major injury problem, the Ravens reportedly have a bigger cause for concern with rookie defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan.

Jernigan missed practice because of a knee problem, and Wilson reported that he could "miss a game or two."  The hope for Jernigan is to rehab the knee without needing surgery during the season, Wilson reported.

Losing Jernigan for a short or extended time period would be a tough blow for the Ravens, who have already lost defensive linemen Kapron Lewis-Moore (Achilles) and Brent Urban (knee) with season-ending injuries. The depth is thin up front, as the Ravens have six defensive linemen on the active roster.

If Jernigan is out, the Ravens would likely turn to Christo Bilukidi, who they recently claimed off waivers from the Bengals.

Monroe Misses Practice, Says He'll Be Ready

Left tackle Eugene Monroe also missed practice because of a knee injury, but he expects to suit up Sunday against Cleveland.

When asked if he was fine for Sunday, Monroe simply said, "Yeah."

Monroe's backup at left tackle is currently undrafted rookie James Hurst. If Monroe were to be out Sunday, the Ravens could insert Hurst into the starting lineup, or shuffle other pieces by putting a more experienced player like Kelechi Osemele at left tackle.

Webb, Jackson Full Participants

Cornerback Lardarius Webb continues to be a full participant in practice as he returns from a back injury suffered in training camp.

"I'm feeling good. I'm feeling awesome," Webb told reporters. "I'm just waiting for clearance. Harbs will let me know when it's time. … When he feels like I'm healthy and ready to play a full game, he'll put me back out there."

Webb has practiced fully the last two weeks but has yet to make his debut this year. The injury occurred on the second day of training camp, and he missed the entire preseason.

The Ravens have eased Webb back into action, and he's worked to make sure he's in good condition for when he gets clearance.

"I've just been doing a lot of running, getting back into shape. It's kind of my mini training camp, I would say," Webb said. "I can't wait to get back out with the boys. They're playing awesome."

Fellow cornerback Asa Jackson was also a full participant in practice after suffering a concussion in the first half of last week's game against Pittsburgh. Getting Jackson back to full strength after the head injury is a good sign that he will be ready for Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 5/18: Odell Beckham Jr. Is Player Peter Schrager Wants to See Return to Form

The AFC North is ranked the NFL's best division by starting quarterbacks. The Ravens offense is ranked in the top 10 by Bleacher Report. Baltimore is named one of the logical landing spots for Dalvin Cook. Zay Flowers is in one of the best situations for rookie wide receivers.

news

News & Notes: How the Ravens Plan to Fill Calais Campbell's Shoes

The team's personnel will dictate how many three safety looks they use. New Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith is drawing rave reviews. Rock Ya-Sin is back on the field and impressing.

news

David Ojabo Says Terrell Suggs Has Made Jersey No. 55 Off Limits

Second-year linebacker David Ojabo says he will not wear No. 55 because Ravens legend Terrell Suggs has not given his blessing.

news

David Ojabo Is Totally Healthy and Stronger, Moving Past Achilles Injury

Coming off an Achilles injury and playing just one game as a rookie, outside linebacker David Ojabo is healthy, stronger, and participating fully in offseason activities.

news

Mailbag: Which Undrafted Rookies Have a Chance to Stick?

Will the Ravens improve their red-zone offense? Will Baltimore add a veteran quarterback? What happens if Adrian Amos is signed?

news

Late for Work 5/17: Todd Monken Offense Is 'One of the Most Fascinating Makeovers We'll See This Year'

Free agent Justin Houstin reportedly is receiving 'significant interest.' Getting Trenton Simpson with the 86th-overall pick is 'borderline criminal.' CBS Sports pundit predicts the Ravens to go 12-5.

news

SociaLight: Zay Flowers Gifted His Father a New Car

First-round pick Zay Flowers showed his appreciation for his father, who raised 14 children.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Good News About His Health

The Ravens wide receiver says he's 'on the way' as he trains for the 2023 season.

news

Late for Work 5/16: Odell Beckham Jr. Came Very Close to Playing for Jets, Says Sauce Gardner

Marcus Peters reportedly visited the Raiders. The Ravens are named a good fit for defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Lamar Jackson is ranked No. 6 among top 10 MVP candidates at quarterback. ESPN predicts the Ravens will sign Teddy Bridgewater.

news

Ravens Sign Former Bears Starting Center Sam Mustipher

Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher, who has started 40 games at center with the Bears, has been signed by the Ravens.

news

Around the AFC North: Za'Darius Smith Joins Myles Garrett in Cleveland

Former Ravens tight end Nick Boyle tried out as a long snapper at Steelers rookie camp. Rookie cornerback DJ Turner is drawing praise from Bengals teammates.

news

Late for Work 5/15: Pressure Is on Ravens' Offense

Local reporters mostly agree on Ravens' toughest (and easiest) 2023 opponents. Patrick Queen and J.K. Dobbins enter a "make-or-break" year.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising