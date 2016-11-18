'A Football Life' On Steve Smith Sr. To Air Tonight





Football fans will get an even deeper appreciation for Steve Smith Sr. and what it took to get him back on the football field this year.

The 37-year-old receiver is the subject of "A Football Life" documentary, which will air Friday at 9 p.m. on the NFL Network. The episode will look back through Smith's historic 16-year career, and also feature behind-the-scenes footage of his offseason comeback from a ruptured Achilles.

In addition to covering Smith's on-field accomplishments, the episode will also delve into Smith's personality and life off the field. The documentary features interviews with Smith's wife, Angie, and son, Peyton.

"My kids are who I am," Smith said. "For some people, they see football as who I am, but family is who I am."

Head Coach John Harbaugh, General Manager Ozzie Newsome, guard Marshal Yanda and former Panthers teammate Cam Newton are also featured. The program is narrated by Baltimore native and Emmy-nominated actor Josh Charles.

The NFL Network feature comes as Smith is nearing 1,000 catches in his career. He's just three receptions away from hitting the milestone, which could likely occur Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

"As it gets closer, yes, you think about it," Smith said. "But you try not to focus on it too much, because then you find yourself either reception counting or yards counting. That is now what you need to do, because when the hard ones come, you catch them, and when the easy ones come, you take off running [and] you drop them. I'm just trying to narrow my focus, focus on every ball and every catch like it is the first one."

Below is a trailer of "A Football Life," and a couple of clips from the show.