'A Football Life' On Steve Smith Sr. To Air Tonight

Nov 18, 2016 at 03:58 AM
WR Marquise Brown
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

18_SteveSmith_news.jpg


Football fans will get an even deeper appreciation for Steve Smith Sr. and what it took to get him back on the football field this year.

The 37-year-old receiver is the subject of "A Football Life" documentary, which will air Friday at 9 p.m. on the NFL Network. The episode will look back through Smith's historic 16-year career, and also feature behind-the-scenes footage of his offseason comeback from a ruptured Achilles.

In addition to covering Smith's on-field accomplishments, the episode will also delve into Smith's personality and life off the field. The documentary features interviews with Smith's wife, Angie, and son, Peyton.

"My kids are who I am," Smith said. "For some people, they see football as who I am, but family is who I am."

Head Coach John Harbaugh, General Manager Ozzie Newsome, guard Marshal Yanda and former Panthers teammate Cam Newton are also featured.  The program is narrated by Baltimore native and Emmy-nominated actor Josh Charles.

The NFL Network feature comes as Smith is nearing 1,000 catches in his career. He's just three receptions away from hitting the milestone, which could likely occur Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

"As it gets closer, yes, you think about it," Smith said. "But you try not to focus on it too much, because then you find yourself either reception counting or yards counting. That is now what you need to do, because when the hard ones come, you catch them, and when the easy ones come, you take off running [and] you drop them. I'm just trying to narrow my focus, focus on every ball and every catch like it is the first one."

Below is a trailer of "A Football Life," and a couple of clips from the show.

"...at 37 years old, I can still play" - @89SteveSmith#AFootballLife #SteveSmith @nflnetwork@Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/tqA46qvh7s — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 15, 2016

"I went in there strictly business, how do I get rid of them in the way that makes me smile" - @89SteveSmith#AFootballLife @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/9xI07dmrey — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 17, 2016

He had one more obstacle to overcome...#AFootballLife @89SteveSmith @nflnetwork #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/fG5GMzOh35 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 16, 2016

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Baltimore Ravens on a bye, here's who you should be pulling for from your couch.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Ravens' history bodes well for after the bye. Baltimore has had tough competition so far. My prediction for the Ravens' moves at the trade deadline.
news

The Keys to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Breakout, According to His Coaches

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season as one of the NFL's top playmakers. 
news

Late for Work 10/29: Ravens Can Improve Running Game Without Making a Trade

Are the Ravens more dangerous because of the loss to the Bengals? The case for and against each AFC North team winning the division. Should the Ravens try to trade for Allen Robinson?
news

Lamar Jackson's Made Great Strides, But the Work Doesn't Stop

The Ravens 'won't chase ghosts' during the bye week as they tweak their offense for the stretch run.
news

Late for Work 10/28: Pundits Say Secondary Is 'Major Concern' for Ravens

Lamar Jackson is ranked the No. 1 quarterback under 25. Jackson and the Ravens' specialists get high marks in Jeff Zrebiec's midseason grades. Colts running back Marlon Mack continues to be linked to the Ravens.
news

Ravens Sign Former First-Round Offensive Tackle to Practice Squad

Baltimore has added veteran Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad, bolstering the team's offensive line depth. 
news

Bye-Week Checklist: 3 Things Going Well, 3 Things to Fix

At 5-2, a lot has gone right for the Baltimore Ravens. Still, there are undeniable issues to fix.
news

Mailbag: Should the Ravens Trade for an Offensive Tackle?

Which player coming off IR will make the biggest impact? What other position should the Ravens make a move for at the trade deadline?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Tumble After Falling to Bengals

The Ravens fell to No. 10 in Bleacher Report's power rankings but are still among the leading contenders in another.
news

Late for Work 10/27: Ed Reed Wants Lamar Jackson to Take Fewer Hits 

Pundits believe the Ravens will continue to be a dangerous team. Jackson is getting MVP love despite the loss to the Bengals. The Ravens reportedly work out veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.
news

Patrick Queen Welcomes Position Switch, Just Wants to Improve

The Ravens have shifted Patrick Queen to WILL linebacker, allowing him to play more freely.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising