AFC North And NFL Roundup: Week of Aug. 20-24





*We'll round up the biggest stories from AFC North enemy territory each day. We'll also bring you any NFL national news and updates on former Ravens, if there's something to pass along. *!

Thursday, Aug. 23

!**Other Receivers Say They Will Embrace Wallace**Wide receiver Mike Wallace is expected to report to training camp this weekend after holding out the entire offseason and start of camp as part of a contract negotiation. When he reports, his fellow wide receivers said that they will welcome him with open arms. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

!**Shurmur Boots Haden From Practice**

Browns top cornerback Joe Haden was removed from Wednesday's practice by Head Coach Pat Shurmur. Haden was thrown out of practice for being too rough, and then he also exchanged some heated words with Shurmur before leaving the practice field. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

!Bengals Offense Making Progress

The Cincinnati Bengals offense appears to be making progress early in the preseason. The first-team offense has scored one touchdown and two field goals on their five drives of the preseason. By comparison, it took 10 drives of the preseason last year for the Bengals first teamers to score a touchdown. [Cincinnati Enquirer]

!**Reid Insists Vick Will Play Opener**

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick suffered a rib injury during the Eagles preseason game on Monday night, but Head Coach Andy Reid insists that Vick will be ready for the regular season. The Eagles open the season against Cleveland, and then play Baltimore in Week 2. [SI.com]

Wednesday, Aug. 22

!**Wallace Expected To Return**Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace is reportedly expected to report to training camp for the first time this weekend. The receiver is holding out because he wants a new deal instead of the first-round restricted free agent tender that he the team offered. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

!**TE Moore's Roster Spot Up In The Air**

Cleveland Browns tight end Evan Moore is on the roster bubble as team's near the regular season. Once one of the team's most-reliable targets, Moore has slipped down the depth chart and has also struggled to stay on the field because of injuries. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

!Benson Looks Forward To Cincinnati Return

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson will return to Paul Brown Stadium this Thursday with his new team, the Green Bay Packers. Benson had three straight 1,000-yard seasons in Cincinnati, but the Bengals let him go in free agency this offseason. [Cincinnati Enquirer]

!**Wilson To Get Start For Seattle**

Philadelphia After two impressive preseason games, quarterback Russell Wilson is going to get the start for Seattle this week. The Seahawks are giving the rookie the start over highly-touted signing Matt Flynn, who was expected to be the starter going into the season. [SI.com]

Tuesday, Aug. 21

!**Clark Takes Quieter Tone**

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark has been one of the team's more outspoken players in recent years, but this year he's making an effort to take a lower profile. He has been turning down interview requests and staying quiet throughout training camp. [Pittsburgh Tribune-Review]

!**WR Mitchell Takking Positive Approach**

Cleveland Browns third-year wide receiver Carlton Mitchell has struggled to stay on the field during his first two years in the NFL, and now another injury has held him out of action this training camp. The big wideout is vying for a roster spot, and is trying to keep an upbeat approach despite the nagging injuries. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

!Lewis Keeps Twitter Ban

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis banned his players from tweeting at the start of training camp, and he's keeping the rule in effect now that open camp practices have concluded. "Lets focus on football and it's been a good focus," Lewis said. [Cincinnati Enquirer]

!**Vick Injured Vs. Patriots**

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick left Monday's night's preseason game against New England after taking a big hit in the first quarter. He suffered a rib injury, but the X-rays turned up negative. The expectation is that Vick will be able to play in the regular season opener. [SI.com]

Monday, Aug. 20

!**Steelers Top Colts 26-24**

The Steelers have gone through an offensive transformation with the arrival of new coordinator Todd Haley, and the new-look offense showed bright spots in the Sunday night victory over Indianapolis. "We're not playing as good as we could or should but we're making progress," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

!**McCoy Says He's Committed To Cleveland**

Browns quarterback Colt McCoy has been involved in a number of trade rumors since the team drafted Brandon Weeden in the first round of this year's draft. Despite the speculation, McCoy said in a recent interview that he is committed to Cleveland and that there's no place he'd rather be. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

!Kirkpatrick Takes Part In Practice

After missing all of training camp, Bengals first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick took part in his first practice since June minicamp. The cornerback suffered a knee injury during an early-July workout away from the team's facility. [Cincinnati Enquirer]