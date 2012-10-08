AFC North and NFL Roundup: Week of Oct. 8-12





Friday, Oct. 12



Steelers Fall To Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers let a late lead slip away and fell to the Tennessee Titans 26-23 on Thursday Night Football. The loss drops the Steelers to 2-3 on the season, and creates some more separation behind the Ravens in the AFC North. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Gordon Fitting In With Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Josh Gordon had the best game of his young career last week, hauling in two touchdown passes against the defending Super Bowl champions. Gordon, who was taken in the supplemental draft, is fitting into the Browns offense and starting to make a difference. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

Maualuga Leading Run Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals are making strides in their run defense and middle linebacker Rey Maualuga is a big reason for the improvement. He is coming off a 13 tackle game last week against the Dolphins, and he's also lost about 15 pounds so that he's able to move better to the ball. [Cincinnati Enquirer]

Cassel Out, Quinn To Start For Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel has been ruled out of this weekend's game after suffering a concussion last week against the Ravens. Backup Brady Quinn will start in his place, making his first start since the 2009 season. [SI.com]

Thursday, Oct. 11

Woodley Polamalu Out Tonight

The Steelers will take on the Titans tonight on Thursday Night Football, but they will be without veteran outside linebacker LaMarr Woodley and safety Troy Polamalu, who are both dealing with injuries. Woodley has a hamstring injury and Polamalu has been dealing with a calf injury. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Weeden On Interceptions: It's An Ego Thing

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback has thrown and NFL-leading nine interceptions through the first five games of the season. "It's an ego thing and I think I just need to get rid of the ego and take what they give me and move on and not be as stubborn," Weeden said. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

Gresham Off To Strong Start

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jermaine Gresham is off to the best season of his three seasons with the team. Although he's off to an impressive start, Gresham says that he wants to take the next step in comparison to other tight ends around the NFL. [Cincinnati Enquirer]

Fujita Blasts Goodell

Cleveland Browns linebacker Scott Fujita spoke out against Roger Goodell, saying that the NFL Commissioner is abusing his power in the handling of the Saints' bounty case. Fujita had his suspension reduced to one game for his role in the "Bountygate" scandal. [SI.com] Wednesday, Oct. 10



Roethlisberger Headed To Steelers Record

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is nearing the Steelers franchise record for most passing yards in a career, which is currently held by Terry Bradshaw. Roethlisberger needs just 300 yards to eclipse Bradshaw's record of 27,989 passing yards. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Fujita Has Suspension Reduced

Cleveland Browns linebacker has his suspension for his role in the Saints' Bountygate scandal reduced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell yesterday. His three-game suspension was cut to one game. Fujita has maintained his innocence throughout the NFL's investigation. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

Bengals Prepare To Face Winless Browns

The Cleveland Browns are the one team in the NFL that has still yet to win a game, and now the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to win their fifth-straight game against the Browns. The Bengals are looking to bounce back from a loss last week against the Dolphins. [Cincinnati Enquirer]

RGIII Cleared To Practice

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III has been cleared to practice after suffering a brutal hit and head injury in last week's game against the Falcons. RGIII sustained a mild concussion from the hit, but he could be back on the field this week against passing tests from an independent neurologist. [SI.com] Tuesday, Oct. 9



Eliminating Penalties A Focus For Tomlin

Shurmur Rejects Criticism Of Play Call

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Pat Shurmur is rejecting criticism for a third-down play call in Sunday's game where he decided to pass and had running back Trent Richardson on the sideline. Quarterback Brandon Weeden had his pass intercepted, which started a tailspin in the Browns 41-27 loss to the Giants. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

RB Scott Placed On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals lost running back Bernard Scott to the season because of a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to Miami. Scott was placed on injured reserve yesterday, ending a season where the Bengals had high expectations for the fourth-year back. [Cincinnati Enquirer]

Texans Drop Jets To Stay Unbeaten

The Houston Texans remain undefeated with after a 23-17 victory over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. The Jets kept it close, but the Texans were able to pull off the victory and stay atop the AFC. [SI.com] Monday, Oct. 8



Steelers Rally To Beat Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a fourth-quarter rally, and Ben Roethlisberger came up big once again. He drove the offense 64 yards down the field in the final minutes to set up a game-winning field goal in a 16-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Browns Fall To Giants 41-27

The Cleveland Browns jumped out to a quick start against the New York Giants yesterday, taking a 14-0 lead on the road. That lead quickly dissipated, as the Giants offense got into a rhythm and handed the Browns a 41-27 defeat. The Browns are now 0-5 on the season. [Cleveland Plain Dealer]

Bengals Drop Second Game

The Cincinnati Bengals stumbled on Sunday, losing 17-13 at home to the Miami Dolphins. The loss the Dolphins drops the Bengals to 3-2 on the season, and gives the Ravens an advantage in the division. Cincinnati's offense struggled against Miami, as they were just 2 of 14 on third downs. [Cincinnati Enquirer]