After Rousing Victory, Ravens Will Lean On Their Resiliency

A less resilient team would not have found a way to win. Seeing the Ravens respond so well to adversity Sunday night gives Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey a great feeling about this team is capable of accomplishing.

"I've been on a lot of teams, and bad plays happen, and guys start, 'Hey, this your fault,' and start blaming," Humphrey said. "Whether it's [a] little or big fuss, there really wasn't any fuss. We just kept saying the same thing – don't flinch.

"I think it shows that we can play with anybody. When we play good, Baltimore Ravens football, we're a tough team to beat. I think it's extremely positive. Everybody has been counting us out, but we're going to go out there [and] play hard – that's what we did tonight."

Harbaugh hopes the victory becomes a turning point in the season, but it's too early to tell. But going forward, the resiliency of the Ravens' cannot be questioned.