After Rousing Victory, Ravens Will Lean On Their Resiliency

Sep 20, 2021 at 03:10 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092021-Win-Proves
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

Sunday's victory was an important boost for the Ravens in their young season, even with 15 games left on the schedule.

A barrage of serious injuries has forced this team to accept that the 2021 season be will be played without teammates who will be missed both on and off the field. Losing Week 1 in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders only increased the feeling that the Ravens needed a win, a positive development to change the negativity.

The momentum shift the Ravens needed occurred when they rallied to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 36-35, during a memorable home opener at M&T Bank Stadium. After three straight losses to the Chiefs over the past three seasons, the Ravens finally turned the tables on a team that has tormented them.

No longer will Lamar Jackson hear that he has never enjoyed a victory against Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs don't have the Ravens' number. Despite their many injuries, the Ravens' first victory of the season came against the team that has won back-to-back AFC titles, affirmation that Baltimore still has the talent to hang with the NFL's heavyweights.

It was another example that Ravens teams under Head Coach John Harbaugh are often at their best when the odds seem stacked against them. The Ravens had not been home underdogs since 2019, when they defeated the New England Patriots in another prime time matchup.

Underdogs again, the Ravens won again. In any situation, it's always dangerous to count them out, and they fiercely believe the 2021 season is still filled with promise.

"Our team is strong. We're together," Lamar Jackson said after another display of his all-around talent. "That loss – that close loss in Las Vegas –feels like it gave us a little boost. It didn't slow us down. We know where we can be at, and we showed a little bit tonight. We've just got to keep getting better…We've just got to stay focused, just keep doing what we're doing, [and] we'll be fine."

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale believes in mottos, and his credo for the week leading up to the Chiefs game was "Don't Flinch". That mantra may fit the Ravens for the entire season. They aren't the same team after J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters, Gus Edwards, L.J. Fort and Justice Hill have been lost for the season. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) didn't play Sunday, forcing the Ravens to shift Alejandro Villanueva from right tackle to left tackle, while Patrick Mekari started at right tackle.

However, the Ravens' offensive line responded by outplaying the Chiefs' defensive line and opening up running lanes all night. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman devised a superb game plan and showed his creativity once again, and Stanley gave his offensive linemates a shoutout on Twitter after being inspited by their performance.

The Ravens still believe they can be a playoff team, one that can advance once they reach the postseason. Those possibilities remain if they don't flinch, and so far they haven't. The Ravens weren't playing their best defensively for almost three quarters and fell behind, 35-24, to one of the NFL's most potent offensive teams. But then Baltimore's defense turned up the intensity, led by rookie outside linebacker, Odafe Oweh who forced two turnovers with sensational plays.

A less resilient team would not have found a way to win. Seeing the Ravens respond so well to adversity Sunday night gives Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey a great feeling about this team is capable of accomplishing.

"I've been on a lot of teams, and bad plays happen, and guys start, 'Hey, this your fault,' and start blaming," Humphrey said. "Whether it's [a] little or big fuss, there really wasn't any fuss. We just kept saying the same thing – don't flinch.

"I think it shows that we can play with anybody. When we play good, Baltimore Ravens football, we're a tough team to beat. I think it's extremely positive. Everybody has been counting us out, but we're going to go out there [and] play hard – that's what we did tonight."

Harbaugh hopes the victory becomes a turning point in the season, but it's too early to tell. But going forward, the resiliency of the Ravens' cannot be questioned.

"It's definitely going to be a confidence builder, to win a game like that against a team like that, in your own stadium where the fans are so into it," Harbaugh said Monday afternoon. "It's going to be something that's going to be a big boost I think. We'll see."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: T.J. Watt Injured in Steelers Defeat

Baker Mayfield shakes off shoulder injury, but Jarvis Landry to have MRI. Joe Burrow wants to take more shots downfield, says Bears were sitting on routes after throwing three interceptions.
news

What the Chiefs Said After Ravens' Comeback Win

Andy Reid tipped his hat to the Ravens' gameplans. Patrick Mahomes said that was the worst interception of his career.
news

Late for Work 9/20: Ravens Victory Over Chiefs Defied All Odds 

Lamar Jackson proves his 'unshakable value.' John Harbaugh's fourth-down decision impresses pundits. Alejandro Villanueva has a bounce-back game at left tackle.
news

Lamar Jackson Happy to Get Chiefs Monkey Off His Back

After three straight losses to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Lamar Jackson willed his team to a victory on 'Sunday Night Football.'
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Chiefs

Maybe the Ravens have won more important games in terms of standings and playoffs since Lamar Jackson became their quarterback, but I'm not sure they've won one that felt better.
news

Huge Plays By Odafe Oweh Help Deliver Victory

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh caused two turnovers by the Kansas City Chiefs that helped the Ravens secure their 36-35 victory.
news

DeShon Elliott Leaves Chiefs Game With Concussion

Ravens starting safety DeShon Elliott left Sunday night's game late in the second quarter after suffering a concussion while making a tackle. 
news

Ravens Play Omar's Whistle From 'The Wire' Before Introductions

The Ravens paid tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in the Baltimore-based show 'The Wire.'
news

Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith Inactive vs. Chiefs

Wide receivers Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay are both active, while Andre Smith is activated from the practice squad. 
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

In their home opener, the Ravens (0-1) face the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) in a Sunday night showdown.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

The 'Sunday Night Football' game will be broadcast to a national audience from M&T Bank Stadium.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Learn More
Shop Now
Advertising