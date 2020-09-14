An Opener With No Fans Was Successful, But Surreal

"I wish I could put on for them, but I know they were at home watching, and we still got some excitement out of them and gave them some good stuff on TV to get them excited," Queen said. "I can't wait for them to be back."

At the end of the day, the Ravens still played with plenty of energy. As Queen said, "It's football; you've got to love the game. If you don't love the game of football, then you worry about fans, and you're not going to have fun."

Each team could hear the other side clearly shouting things out before the snap. The Ravens offense had to take extra precautions to be hushed in the huddle.