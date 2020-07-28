Andre Smith Placed on Voluntary Opt-Out List

The Ravens' most-experienced offensive lineman heading into training camp has decided he won't play in 2020.

Andre Smith, who re-signed with the Ravens this offseason to provide more offensive line depth, has been placed on the reserve/voluntary opt-out list. An agreement reached between the league and the NFLPA allows players to opt out of the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic and receive a stipend instead of their full salary.

The 33-year-old Smith has played 11 seasons, primarily with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him sixth overall in 2009. Smith started five games for the Bengals last season before he was released in November. He signed with Baltimore on Jan. 8 to finish last season and he re-signed with the Ravens in February.

The Ravens have two starting Pro Bowl tackles – left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and there was no guarantee that Smith would have made the 53-man roster. However, Smith was the team's most experienced backup tackle and he has played both tackle positions.

Third-round draft pick Tyre Phillips could emerge as the Ravens' primary backup tackle. He was Mississippi State's starting left tackle last season and he also played right tackle in college. Will Holden, who joined Baltimore's practice squad last season, is entering his fourth NFL season and has played both tackle spots.