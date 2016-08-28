Anthony Levine: I'm Just A Ball Player

Aug 28, 2016
Anthony Levine has played just about every position in his time with the Ravens.

He's been a safety, cornerback, special teamer and most recently, a linebacker. He has the kind of versatility and work ethic the Ravens want from their players, and lately, he's shown playmaking ability.

Levine came up with an interception in Saturday's 30-9 victory over the Detroit Lions – his second interception in as many weeks – showing he can affect the games in more areas than just special teams.  

"I'm a ball player, man," Levine said. "This is very encouraging. My coaches believe in me, so I just go out there and just play football."

Head Coach John Harbaugh has said several times throughout training camp that he's looking for someone to step up and make plays. Levine has answered the call.

"I loved another interception by Levine at the end of the half, which was big for us," Harbaugh said.

Levine's interception came in the second quarter against Detroit's starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on a pass over the middle. Levine made an acrobatic play to reach back and snag the football, and then he weaved through traffic on a 20-yard return. The Ravens turned that interception into a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Levine knows what to do once he gets the ball in his hands, as last week he returned his interception 98 yards into the end zone.

"See ball, get ball. That's my mentality," Levine said. "That's how I play football."

In addition to the sack, Levine also came up with a sack on Stafford on a blind-side blitz. He led the team with four tackles on the night.

The strong preseason hasn't necessarily changed Levine's roster status because he was already expected to make the 53-man roster. But he has made a case for himself to get more reps on defense once the Ravens get into the regular season.

The Ravens can use him as a roving player in the middle of the field who has the speed to run with tight ends in coverage, but can also defend the run at the line of scrimmage.

"I'm just a guy who brings his hard hat and my lunch pail to work every day," Levine said. "Wherever my coaches need me to go, that's where I'll go.

"I came up on special teams. I love special teams. I'm always going to play hard on special teams. And when it's my time to get in on defense, I'm going to do the exact same thing. Play hard, play fast."

