Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield, Browns on Fire With Ravens Up Next

Pittsburgh Steelers: Sack-Happy Steelers Eye NFL Record

Heading into Monday night's game against Washington, the Steelers had recorded at least one sack in 68 straight games, one short of the NFL record of 69 straight set by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1999-2003.

The first sack in the Steelers' current streak came in 2016, when James Harrison sacked former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. Pittsburgh leads the league with 41 sacks led by T.J. Watt (11 sacks), who is tied with Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams for the league lead.

Watt is downplaying the importance of the streak, but the Steelers' potent pass rush is among the reasons for their 11-0 record.

"We've never really talked in depth about any of that stuff," Watt said via ESPN.com. "All that matter is getting the win."

However, the Steelers wouldn't mind seeing this year's defense receive even more accolades. They have allowed the fewest points in the league (17.1 per game), have the second-highest blitz rate in the league (41.6%) and getting pressure on the quarterback by any means necessary is one of their beliefs.