Around the AFC North: Ben Roethlisberger Reportedly Plans to Play in 2021

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was candid about his bout with COVID-19 after the Browns (10-4) celebrated their victory over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Garrett missed two games in November on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but the impact of the virus still lingers with him.

"I am just getting over a coughing fit in the locker room earlier," Garrett said via team's official website. "Taking those big deep breaths are tough right now with the shortness of breath and that turning into cough or getting choked up. You just have to find a way. It's about desire. It does not matter how I feel, I have to do something on the field. When I get off the field, I can catch my breath and maybe go see someone and try to work with someone. Hopefully if we make it to the playoffs, I can try to get myself as close to 100 percent as possible."