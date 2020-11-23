Around the AFC North: Bengals Face Season-Ending Injury to Joe Burrow

Pittsburgh Steelers: Still Unbeaten, Pittsburgh's Attention Turns to Ravens

The Steelers remain the NFL's only unbeaten team (10-0), but are being closely pursued by the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) for best record in the AFC and a first-round bye. Even when they haven't played their best, the Steelers have been opportunistic enough to win.

They have the league's stingiest defense allowing just 17.4 points per game. They also lead the NFL in takeaways with 21, including a league-high 15 interceptions to go along with six fumble recoveries.

Defensive stars like linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick have made plays all season, but each week other Steelers are joining the party. On Sunday during a 27-3 victory, the Steelers' defense pummeled the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh safety Terrell Edmunds had two of Pittsburgh's four interceptions.

"We're getting turnovers," Head Coach Mike Tomlin said via PittsburghSteelers.com. "I think the catalyst for it all is the guys are playing extremely hard and fast. I think that creates the frenzy that provides the wave that we ride."

The Ravens know all about the Steelers' ability to force turnovers. During a 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 1, Lamar Jackson threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, costly errors that changed the complexion of the game. Baltimore will get another chance to pin a loss on Pittsburgh Thursday night, and Tomlin sounded eager for the next chapter in the Ravens-Steelers rivalry.

"We are back in the AFC North, in the hot kitchen on Thursday night and we are honored to do that, to entertain on that special day and be a part of that," Tomlin said. "We don't take that for granted. We have some work ahead of us.