Around the AFC North: Big Ben Says He Would Have Been at Minicamp

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger Planned to Attend Minicamp

Ben Roethlisberger isn't sure about the timeframe for offseason OTAs, minicamps and training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Roethlisberger's recovery from right elbow surgery is going so well, he says he would've participated in some way at Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs.

"I was going to be ready to go for the OTAs and the minicamps," the Steelers veteran quarterback said via Ed Bouchette of The Athletic. "That was going to be the plan. Now I don't know how much I was going to do, I don't know if I was going to be doing team stuff or stuff like that.

"My plan was to be out there doing individuals, doing one-on-one routes during OTAs and minicamp. That obviously is not going to happen. But if I was ready then, I'll be ready when it's time."

Roethlisberger expects to be 100 percent for the 2020 season, whenever it begins. He is throwing footballs that contain a computer microchip to read data.

"It reads the spin rate and reads the velocity and reads the spiral efficiency," Roethlisberger said. "We did it actually in training camp in 2018 so it's actually cool, we have a baseline from a couple of years ago so we can compare, see where we are. I'm throwing it right now off the numbers and data, probably right around 60 percent. That's just me choosing to be at that number. I know I can let it go and throw, but what's the point, why? There's no reason to throw as hard as I can right now."

