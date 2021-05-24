Around the AFC North: Browns Predicting Rebound Year From Odell Beckham Jr.

Cincinnati Bengals: Offensive Line Approach Is a Gamble

The Bengals' decision to draft Chase over left tackle Penei Sewell continues to be the buzz in Cincinnati, where there are still media concerns about the offense's ability to block for quarterback Joe Burrow, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury and was battered last year.

This offseason, the Bengals signed veteran Riley Reiff, but "one of the most pivotal dynamics" to the season, according to ESPN's Ben Baby, is the job done by "new" Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack and rookie guard Jackson Carman.

"The Bengals drafted Carman in the second round to immediately contend for a starting guard spot and signed veteran Riley Reiff to be the projected starting right tackle," Baby wrote. "But any source of optimism about the offensive line's improvement revolves around Pollack, who is in his second stint as a Bengals assistant."

The other hope is that the bounty of offensive weapons can mask the possible offensive line deficiencies, but that's certainly a gamble.

"If Burrow can get the ball out of his hands quickly and Chase and the rest of the receivers can create swift separation, the offensive line won't need to hold blocks for very long," Baby wrote.