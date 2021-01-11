Around the AFC North: Crushing Playoff Defeat Leaves Steelers With Questions

Pittsburgh Steelers: Demoralizing Defeat Leaves Steelers Looking for Answers

Following Sunday's devastating playoff defeat, Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey sat forlornly on the bench, trying to digest how the Pittsburgh Steelers' season ended so abruptly with a 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

After starting the year 11-0, they lost five of their last six games, and now the Steelers have plenty of offseason questions to address in the aftermath. Here are some of the bigger ones:

Will Roethlisberger, who turns 39 years old in March, return for an 18th season?

Roethlisberger is under contract for next season, but said he would have to think about his future.

"A lot of talking with my family, discussions, decisions," Roethlisberger said via ProFootballTalk, after throwing for 501 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. "I hope the Steelers want me back, if that's the way we go."

Roethlisberger's cap number for next season is reportedly $41.25 million and becomes official March 17. So if the Steelers decide they want Roethlisberger to return, they may also need to reach an agreement on an extension that reduces the cap number.

Why did the Steelers nosedive after starting 11-0?

Pittsburgh had a chance to be the No. 1 seed and earn a first-round bye. Instead, the Steelers faded badly down the stretch, losing four of their last five regular-season games, followed by Sunday's defeat.

"We were a group that died on the vine," Head Coach Mike Tomlin said via ESPN.com.

Every team wants to peak late in the season. The Steelers went in the opposite direction and need to figure out why.

What happened to Pittsburgh's defense?

The Steelers finished the regular season ranked third overall defensively, and outside linebacker T.J. Watt could win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. But the Browns dominated offensively Sunday night, leaving the Steelers with plenty to ponder during an offseason that began much sooner than they expected.

"We blew it," Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. "I can't sugarcoat it. You look at the score. As a defense, we gave up too many points."

Which free agents will return?

The Steelers have 19 pending unrestricted free agents, including up to 10 starters. The list includes wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, running back James Conner, and cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Cam Sutton.