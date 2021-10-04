Around the AFC North: Defense Carries Browns As Baker Mayfield Struggles

Mayfield didn't mince words when asked about his play.

"I need to pick it up," Mayfield said via WKYC.com. "I'll get better. Luckily we can lean on (the defense) and run the ball when we need to. There's a lot of easy throws that I think I missed. I pride myself today on being extremely accurate. Today, I don't know what the hell that was."

Mayfield suffered an injury to his left shoulder two weeks ago and has been wearing a brace while playing, but he didn't use that as an excuse.

"I throw with my right," Mayfield said.

However, Cleveland's defense led by Myles Garrett is doing all the right things. The Vikings entered Sunday's game averaging 29.0 points, but they couldn't figure out the Browns. After scoring on its opening drive, Minnesota was shut out on its final 11 possessions.

The Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, and after yielding just 13 points over the last two games, Garrett thinks the Browns' defense can be dominant.