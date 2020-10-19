Around the AFC North: Devin Bush Injury Is Huge Loss for Unbeaten Steelers

Bush was the 10th-overall pick in the 2019 draft and has been a starter since Day 1. Second on the team in tackles, Bush is a main reason why Pittsburgh's defense is tied for second in the NFL in fewest points allowed per game (18.8), trailing only the Ravens (17.3).

Once Bush went down, Robert Spillane took over as the starter and played well with six tackles. An undrafted player in 2018 out of Western Michigan, Spillane wasn't nearly as heralded as Bush entering the league. But the Steelers need Spillane to step up in a big way and Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin believes he's capable.

"Spillane more than answered the bell, but we've got a great deal of confidence in him," Tomlin said via the team's website. "Guys that make plays in special teams, that's usually a precursor to them making plays on defense. Since we brought him up the middle of last year, he's been a consistent performer for us. So I don't think any of us are surprised with quality play from him."

Pittsburgh was expected to be better this season with the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but superb defense has been the team's foundation. The Steelers have recorded at least three sacks in every game, and they are the first team since the 1985 New York Giants with at least three sacks and one interception in each of their first five games.