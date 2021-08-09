Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Frustrated By Struggles at Camp

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Seeks Rhythm Following Knee Injury
After the serious knee injury that ended his rookie season, Joe Burrow is still working to find his comfort level.
Burrow hasn't regained the rhythm he had prior to his injury, and he has not been pleased with his performance during training camp. The Bengals quarterback wants his throwing accuracy to improve, along with his pocket awareness. According to Burrow, his problems have been more mental than physical, but he has spent extra time after practice working on his throwing.
"It's frustrating right now, more so just not feeling like myself," Burrow said via Ben Baby of ESPN. "I know I've put in the work to make my knee feel good, make my body feel ready for the season. It's just now trusting my abilities, trusting my work, trusting everything."
Burrow wants to play in the Bengals' preseason opener at Tampa Bay on Saturday, but Head Coach Zac Taylor said his starting quarterback will not see action. Burrow will get on the right track prior to Week 1 of the regular season.
"I'm throwing the ball in the right spot, getting the right checks and doing all that stuff," Burrow said. "It's just putting the physical and mental side back together."
Pittsburgh Steelers: James Washington's Future With Steelers in Question
After playing just 44 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps last season, wide receiver James Washington has requested a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Washington is entering the last year of his rookie deal and would like more opportunity for playing time. The Steelers are stacked at wide receiver with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster leading the way, and Washington may not see a window for more playing time in 2021.
The Steelers may not want to trade Washington, however, because he offers insurance should one of their top receivers suffer an injury. In three seasons, Washington has 90 catches for 1,344 yards and nine touchdowns.
"I think he has a good role with us," Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada said via Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot. "I think we are really talented in that room right now. James is a big part of what we do and he will continue to have a role with us."
Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield Likes Josh Allen's New Contract
When Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension worth a reported $258 million last week, it resonated with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Allen, Mayfield, and Lamar Jackson are the star quarterbacks from the 2018 draft class who are in line for huge paydays. Even with Allen getting his new deal, Mayfield remains patient about waiting for his.
"I'm very happy for Josh," Mayfield said via Cleveland.com. "It's good for the quarterback position overall. I would be lying if I said otherwise. … I am worried about winning. I think the rest will take care of itself."
Allen said he did not want his negotiations to linger into the season, but Mayfield said he's not putting a timetable on contract talks. He's confident that any reports about his negotiations with the Browns will not be a distraction.
"I am not doing the negotiations, so quite frankly I do not give a damn," Mayfield said. "That is my mindset so no matter how many times I get asked this question throughout the year, it is going to be the same answer because that is just the truth."