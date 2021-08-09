Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Frustrated By Struggles at Camp

Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield Likes Josh Allen's New Contract

When Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension worth a reported $258 million last week, it resonated with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Allen, Mayfield, and Lamar Jackson are the star quarterbacks from the 2018 draft class who are in line for huge paydays. Even with Allen getting his new deal, Mayfield remains patient about waiting for his.

"I'm very happy for Josh," Mayfield said via Cleveland.com. "It's good for the quarterback position overall. I would be lying if I said otherwise. … I am worried about winning. I think the rest will take care of itself."

Allen said he did not want his negotiations to linger into the season, but Mayfield said he's not putting a timetable on contract talks. He's confident that any reports about his negotiations with the Browns will not be a distraction.