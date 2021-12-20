Around the AFC North: Joe Mixon Injures Ankle With Ravens Up Next

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Mixon Injury Bears Watching With Ravens Game Looming
A tough road victory put the Cincinnati Bengals back in first place in the AFC North, but one of their key offensive weapons was injured.
Running back Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter Sunday during Cincinnati's 15-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. Early indications are that the injury isn't serious, but it raises the question of how close to 100 percent Mixon will be against the Ravens (8-6) next weekend in Cincinnati.
Head Coach Zac Taylor did not give an update on Mixon following Sunday's game.
"I really don't know," Taylor said via the team's website. "The guys are pretty excited in the locker room right now. I'll check on those injured guys when they're done."
Mixon is second in the NFL in rushing (1,094 yards, 12 touchdowns, 4.2 yards per carry) and has also caught 29 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Against the Ravens in Week 7 when the Bengals prevailed, 41-17, Mixon had 59 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.
If Mixon is hampered or unavailable, it could change Cincinnati's game plan and mean a bigger role for backup Samaje Perine (54 carries, 242 yards). But the Bengals were fired up after Sunday's win, knowing they will have a chance to take control of the division if they can sweep Baltimore (8-6).
"We've still got two more division games left that are really going to decide the fate of the division," quarterback Joe Burrow said. "You know what kind of team Baltimore is, so we are going to enjoy this win tonight and watch the film tomorrow, and then we'll get right on to Baltimore."
Wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who's had big moments against the Ravens in the past, sounded confident about beating the Ravens again.
"I think all of the guys are going to buy in and come ready to go to war," Boyd said. "It's going to be a great fight, but I think we're going to pull it off."
Pittsburgh Steelers: With Backs to Wall, Steelers Not Done Yet
People eager to eliminate the Steelers (7-6-1) from contention in the AFC North can't do it yet. After Pittsburgh's come-from-behind 19-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans, every team in the AFC North has either seven or eight wins.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is reportedly playing his last season, but he's not done yet. The Steelers rallied from a 13-3 deficit to score the game's final 16 points and he appreciated his team's fight.
"I think we still have a pulse in this thing," Roethlisberger said via pennlive.com. "So we'll go from here."
The Steelers face a tough task in their next game when they visit the surging Kansas City Chiefs (10-4), the NFL's hottest team with seven straight wins. Pittsburgh may have to face the Chiefs without starting tight end Patrick Freiermuth, who suffered his second concussion in a month on Sunday. Freiermuth has been a reliable red zone target for Roethlisberger with seven touchdown catches.
Pittsburgh's defense, however, looked strong against the Titans as edge rusher T.J. Watt had 1.5 sacks to set the franchise record with 17 ½ for the season. Watt chasing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be a classic battle, and Watt is looking forward to the challenge.
"I feel like if teams want to try and throw the ball, they also know the problems they are going to get from us," Watt said.
Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield and Many Others Reportedly Won't Play Monday
The Cleveland Browns are preparing to start third-string quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, after Baker Mayfield, backup quarterback Case Keenum, and many other Browns reportedly failed to test out of the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski will not be on the sidelines either, the team announced Monday. Special Teams Coach Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach.
It will be a tough task for the Browns, without many top players who remain on the Reserve COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and tight end Austin Hooper.
The Browns did get back starting safety John Johnson III, who tested out on Monday.
Mayfield's wife, Emily, went to Instagram to pump up Mayfield's teammates for Monday's game, set to kickoff at 5 p.m. in Cleveland.