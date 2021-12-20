Around the AFC North: Joe Mixon Injures Ankle With Ravens Up Next

Head Coach Zac Taylor did not give an update on Mixon following Sunday's game.

"I really don't know," Taylor said via the team's website. "The guys are pretty excited in the locker room right now. I'll check on those injured guys when they're done."

Mixon is second in the NFL in rushing (1,094 yards, 12 touchdowns, 4.2 yards per carry) and has also caught 29 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Against the Ravens in Week 7 when the Bengals prevailed, 41-17, Mixon had 59 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.

If Mixon is hampered or unavailable, it could change Cincinnati's game plan and mean a bigger role for backup Samaje Perine (54 carries, 242 yards). But the Bengals were fired up after Sunday's win, knowing they will have a chance to take control of the division if they can sweep Baltimore (8-6).

"We've still got two more division games left that are really going to decide the fate of the division," quarterback Joe Burrow said. "You know what kind of team Baltimore is, so we are going to enjoy this win tonight and watch the film tomorrow, and then we'll get right on to Baltimore."

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who's had big moments against the Ravens in the past, sounded confident about beating the Ravens again.