Around the AFC North: Joe Mixon Injures Ankle With Ravens Up Next

Dec 20, 2021 at 02:36 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122021-AFCN

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Mixon Injury Bears Watching With Ravens Game Looming

A tough road victory put the Cincinnati Bengals back in first place in the AFC North, but one of their key offensive weapons was injured.

Running back Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter Sunday during Cincinnati's 15-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. Early indications are that the injury isn't serious, but it raises the question of how close to 100 percent Mixon will be against the Ravens (8-6) next weekend in Cincinnati.

Head Coach Zac Taylor did not give an update on Mixon following Sunday's game.

"I really don't know," Taylor said via the team's website. "The guys are pretty excited in the locker room right now. I'll check on those injured guys when they're done."

Mixon is second in the NFL in rushing (1,094 yards, 12 touchdowns, 4.2 yards per carry) and has also caught 29 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Against the Ravens in Week 7 when the Bengals prevailed, 41-17, Mixon had 59 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.

If Mixon is hampered or unavailable, it could change Cincinnati's game plan and mean a bigger role for backup Samaje Perine (54 carries, 242 yards). But the Bengals were fired up after Sunday's win, knowing they will have a chance to take control of the division if they can sweep Baltimore (8-6).

"We've still got two more division games left that are really going to decide the fate of the division," quarterback Joe Burrow said. "You know what kind of team Baltimore is, so we are going to enjoy this win tonight and watch the film tomorrow, and then we'll get right on to Baltimore."

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who's had big moments against the Ravens in the past, sounded confident about beating the Ravens again.

"I think all of the guys are going to buy in and come ready to go to war," Boyd said. "It's going to be a great fight, but I think we're going to pull it off."

Pittsburgh Steelers: With Backs to Wall, Steelers Not Done Yet

People eager to eliminate the Steelers (7-6-1) from contention in the AFC North can't do it yet. After Pittsburgh's come-from-behind 19-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans, every team in the AFC North has either seven or eight wins.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is reportedly playing his last season, but he's not done yet. The Steelers rallied from a 13-3 deficit to score the game's final 16 points and he appreciated his team's fight.

"I think we still have a pulse in this thing," Roethlisberger said via pennlive.com. "So we'll go from here."

The Steelers face a tough task in their next game when they visit the surging Kansas City Chiefs (10-4), the NFL's hottest team with seven straight wins. Pittsburgh may have to face the Chiefs without starting tight end Patrick Freiermuth, who suffered his second concussion in a month on Sunday. Freiermuth has been a reliable red zone target for Roethlisberger with seven touchdown catches.

Pittsburgh's defense, however, looked strong against the Titans as edge rusher T.J. Watt had 1.5 sacks to set the franchise record with 17 ½ for the season. Watt chasing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be a classic battle, and Watt is looking forward to the challenge.

"I feel like if teams want to try and throw the ball, they also know the problems they are going to get from us," Watt said.

Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield and Many Others Reportedly Won't Play Monday

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to start third-string quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, after Baker Mayfield, backup quarterback Case Keenum, and many other Browns reportedly failed to test out of the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski will not be on the sidelines either, the team announced Monday. Special Teams Coach Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach.

It will be a tough task for the Browns, without many top players who remain on the Reserve COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and tight end Austin Hooper.

The Browns did get back starting safety John Johnson III, who tested out on Monday.

Mayfield's wife, Emily, went to Instagram to pump up Mayfield's teammates for Monday's game, set to kickoff at 5 p.m. in Cleveland.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: How Ravens Shuffled Their Injury-Ravaged Secondary

Cornerback Kevon Seymour played 87% of the snaps after Tavon Young went down with a concussion. Rashod Bateman played a career-high 93% of the snaps.
news

Justin Tucker, Patrick Ricard Win AFC Pro Bowl Fan Voting

The Ravens' record-setting placekicker and starting fullback won the AFC fan voting at their position for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
news

Late For Work 12/20: Ravens' Final Two-Point Decision Debated Again; Should Ravens Have Gone for Two Earlier?

Media believes Harbaugh worthy of Coach of the Year. Mark Andrews labeled the NFL's best tight end. Peter King names Tyler Huntley his Offensive Player of the Week. Bengals cornerback trash-talks Lamar Jackson and Ravens with divisional game coming on Sunday.
news

What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about the Ravens' unique defensive gameplan and players and Head Coach Matt LaFluer LaFleur give their take on Baltimore going for two and the win.
news

Ravens' Playoff Chances After Loss to Packers

The Ravens are now 8-6 and have a 50% chance of making the playoffs and a 26% chance of winning the AFC North.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Packers

Even in a loss, the Ravens had one of their finest performances of 2021. I'm growing weary of all the two-point conversion second-guessing. Tyler Huntley didn't look like he should be anyone's backup.
news

Tyler Huntley Takes a 'Big Step' in Relief of Lamar Jackson

Making his second start of the season, Tyler Huntley led another fourth-quarter rally and continued to spark the offense at quarterback.
news

Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews Share Their View of Two-Point Conversion

The Ravens' two-point conversion play was designed for TE Mark Andrews, but Packers safety Darnell Savage got a finger on the ball.
news

John Harbaugh Explains Two-Point Conversion Decision vs. Packers

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens lost when a two-point conversion attempt at the end went incomplete.
news

Reaction Pours in on Bad Pass Interference Call That Hurt Ravens

A defensive pass interference call on Kevon Seymour put the Ravens in a hole against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Tavon Young, Tyre Phillips Exit With Injuries

The Ravens' two most injury-riddled positions, cornerback and offensive tackle, have gotten even thinner.
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising