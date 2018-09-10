Around the AFC North: Le'Veon Bell's Holdout Could Last 10 Weeks

Steelers: Le'Veon Bell's Holdout Could Last 10 Weeks

Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell held out for the Steelers' regular-season opener, but it could be much longer than that – and possibly for both games against the Ravens. Neither Bell nor his agent have given Steelers team officials any indication on when he plans to return, and the team is "guessing at least a month, and it would not be a total shock if in fact he waited until Week 10 to return," according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

After rejecting his franchise tender and a contract extension, Bell must report back in Week 10 in order to secure his free-agent status at the end of the season. The Ravens and Steelers face off in Week 4 in Pittsburgh, then Week 9 in Baltimore. Starting in place of Bell, second-year running back James Conner exploded for 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught five passes for 57 yards.

Bengals: Familiar Issues Arise, But Bengals Overcome

Cincinnati spoiled Andrew Luck's return in Indianapolis with a 34-23 road win to open the season, but it wasn't without drama. The Bengals sealed the game in the final minutes when reserve safety Clayton Fejedelem caused a fumble and returned it 83 yards for a game-winning score just when the Colts were knocking on the door for a potential game-winning touchdown.