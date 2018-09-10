Around the AFC North: Le'Veon Bell's Holdout Could Last 10 Weeks

Sep 10, 2018 at 12:41 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

091018_AFCNRoundup

Steelers: Le'Veon Bell's Holdout Could Last 10 Weeks

Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell held out for the Steelers' regular-season opener, but it could be much longer than that – and possibly for both games against the Ravens. Neither Bell nor his agent have given Steelers team officials any indication on when he plans to return, and the team is "guessing at least a month, and it would not be a total shock if in fact he waited until Week 10 to return," according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

After rejecting his franchise tender and a contract extension, Bell must report back in Week 10 in order to secure his free-agent status at the end of the season. The Ravens and Steelers face off in Week 4 in Pittsburgh, then Week 9 in Baltimore. Starting in place of Bell, second-year running back James Conner exploded for 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught five passes for 57 yards.

Bengals: Familiar Issues Arise, But Bengals Overcome

Cincinnati spoiled Andrew Luck's return in Indianapolis with a 34-23 road win to open the season, but it wasn't without drama. The Bengals sealed the game in the final minutes when reserve safety Clayton Fejedelem caused a fumble and returned it 83 yards for a game-winning score just when the Colts were knocking on the door for a potential game-winning touchdown.

Still, it wasn't a pretty win for the Bengals, who saw safety Shawn Williams ejected for a hit to Luck's head and were penalized eight times for 92 yards and committed two turnovers. Wide receiver A.J. Green fumbled twice. Wide receiver John Ross scored his first NFL touchdown and running back Joe Mixon led the Bengals offense with 17 carries for 95 yards and a score.

Browns: Winless Streak Ends Without Winning

After going 0-16 last year, the Browns snapped their 17-game winless streak without winning, as they fought to a 21-21 tie with the Steelers.

Considering the Steelers are a popular pick not only to win the AFC North, but also to go far in the playoffs, it's an upset of sorts for the Browns, but one they couldn't fully enjoy. Cleveland had a 43-yard game-winning field goal attempt blocked with nine seconds left in overtime.

Still, Cleveland showed something by rallying from 14 points down in the fourth quarter and picking off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger three times. Tyrod Taylor went 15-of-40 for 197 yards with a touchdown and interception.

NFL: The Ravens defense was so good Sunday that even former Ravens were getting sacks. In his first game with the Tennessee Titans after being traded by Baltimore near the end of training camp, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa notched a sack and three tackles.

Related Content

news

Six Ravens Not at Practice to Start Bye Week

Geno Stone (knee), Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), and Kyle Hamilton (knee) are all practicing Wednesday. Dalvin Cook suited up for his first practice.
news

Devin Duvernay Returns to Practice

Ravens two-time Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay returned to practice Wednesday after missing the final four regular season games with a back injury.
news

Mailbag: Breaking Down Ravens' Possible Divisional Opponents

Who would the Ravens not want to face in their first playoff game? Why have the Steelers been a problem? What is practice like this week?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Are Undisputed No. 1 Heading Into Playoffs

The Ravens' Week 18 loss to the Steelers did not affect Baltimore's standing.
news

Late for Work: Zay Flowers Discusses Impact Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. Have Had on Him

ESPN analyst says offseason additions to the coaching staff have played an important role in the Ravens' success. Ranking the most important Ravens heading into the playoffs. Jackson is the only Raven named to Pro Football Focus' All-Pro first team.
news

Ravens Eye View: Looking Back on Some of the Top Highlights

Instead of looking back on the Steelers game, we're going to look back on the full regular season.
news

Ravens' Plan for Bye Week: 'Stay Loose, Stay Focused'

The Ravens are making a concerted effort to stay sharp during their bye week, seeking a different result than 2019 when they were eliminated in the divisional round.
news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Tells Tom Brady 'That Chip Is Still on My Shoulder'

Ravens coaches and an executive are drawing interest from teams with job openings. The Baltimore Banner hands out Ravens regular-season superlatives. Pundit says the Ravens aren't losing again this season.
news

John Harbaugh Celebrates His Brother's National Championship With Michigan

Head Coach John Harbaugh traveled to Houston to support his brother, Jim, and the Michigan Wolverines in the college football National Championship.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Steelers

Guard Ben Cleveland had the highest grade on the team and best of his career.
news

AFC North Makes History as the Best Division

Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt can reportedly return in two weeks in 'best case scenario.' Cleveland's Joe Flacco, the oldest quarterback in the playoffs, prepares for a postseason run. Ja'Marr Chase may have played his last game with Bengals pending free agents Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
news

Ravens Defense Set a Triple-Crown NFL Record

The Ravens became the first team in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed, sacks, and takeaways.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising