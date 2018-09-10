Around the AFC North: Le'Veon Bell's Holdout Could Last 10 Weeks

Steelers: Le'Veon Bell's Holdout Could Last 10 Weeks
Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell held out for the Steelers' regular-season opener, but it could be much longer than that – and possibly for both games against the Ravens. Neither Bell nor his agent have given Steelers team officials any indication on when he plans to return, and the team is "guessing at least a month, and it would not be a total shock if in fact he waited until Week 10 to return," according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.
After rejecting his franchise tender and a contract extension, Bell must report back in Week 10 in order to secure his free-agent status at the end of the season. The Ravens and Steelers face off in Week 4 in Pittsburgh, then Week 9 in Baltimore. Starting in place of Bell, second-year running back James Conner exploded for 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught five passes for 57 yards.
Bengals: Familiar Issues Arise, But Bengals Overcome
Cincinnati spoiled Andrew Luck's return in Indianapolis with a 34-23 road win to open the season, but it wasn't without drama. The Bengals sealed the game in the final minutes when reserve safety Clayton Fejedelem caused a fumble and returned it 83 yards for a game-winning score just when the Colts were knocking on the door for a potential game-winning touchdown.
Still, it wasn't a pretty win for the Bengals, who saw safety Shawn Williams ejected for a hit to Luck's head and were penalized eight times for 92 yards and committed two turnovers. Wide receiver A.J. Green fumbled twice. Wide receiver John Ross scored his first NFL touchdown and running back Joe Mixon led the Bengals offense with 17 carries for 95 yards and a score.
Browns: Winless Streak Ends Without Winning
After going 0-16 last year, the Browns snapped their 17-game winless streak without winning, as they fought to a 21-21 tie with the Steelers.
Considering the Steelers are a popular pick not only to win the AFC North, but also to go far in the playoffs, it's an upset of sorts for the Browns, but one they couldn't fully enjoy. Cleveland had a 43-yard game-winning field goal attempt blocked with nine seconds left in overtime.
Still, Cleveland showed something by rallying from 14 points down in the fourth quarter and picking off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger three times. Tyrod Taylor went 15-of-40 for 197 yards with a touchdown and interception.
NFL: The Ravens defense was so good Sunday that even former Ravens were getting sacks. In his first game with the Tennessee Titans after being traded by Baltimore near the end of training camp, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa notched a sack and three tackles.