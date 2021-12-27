Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Backs Baker Mayfield After His Four Interceptions

That stat drew more attention following the Browns' 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, a game in which Mayfield threw four interceptions.

With two games remaining, the Browns (7-8) are in last place in the AFC North and in serious danger of missing the playoffs. They face the Steelers on Monday Night Football next week before closing the season against the Bengals.

Meanwhile, the debate continues about whether the Browns should sign Mayfield to a lucrative long-term contract extension to remain their franchise quarterback. Mayfield has been playing with a fractured shoulder most of the year, and he played Saturday after just being removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which prevented him from practicing all week.

One of Mayfield's biggest backers is All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who said he continued to support his quarterback following Saturday's loss.

"Baker, he's done a great job while he's been the quarterback for us and I'm going to believe in him as long as he's got a Browns uniform on," Garrett said via Jeff Risdon of Yahoo.com. "I'm going to roll with him and I'm going to support him, be there for him, for better or for worse.

"He's made some great plays, he's made some not-so-great plays. So have all of us, so don't judge him for when he was injured or coming back from COVID. I mean, the guy can play. Until the end of the season and whatever happens afterwards, we're going to stay together and we're going to keep on rolling."

Mayfield appreciated the support, but admitted he must play better for Cleveland to make the playoffs. He threw one interception in the red zone against Green Bay and the Browns' chance for a game-winning field goal fizzled when Mayfield threw his last interception on their final possession.