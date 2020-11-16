Around the AFC North: Nick Chubb's Return Is Huge for Browns

It was a move that drove some of Chubb's fantasy football owners (and sports bettors) crazy, but it was an unselfish play that enabled the Browns to secure the win with two kneel-downs.

"That is the natural instinct to get into the end zone," Chubb said via ClevelandBrowns.com. "Something came into my head and said, 'Let's go out of bounds.' I should have just taken a knee or slid to keep the clock running, but it was a split (second) decision."

While Chubb was the star of the game with 126 yards on 19 carries, Cleveland's defense also played extremely well,[comma] holding the Texans to seven points and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to just 163 passing yards.

Chubb makes a huge difference for the Browns' offense. In their first four games of the season with Chubb, the Browns averaged just over 200 yards rushing. But during the four games that Chubb sat out with a knee injury, Cleveland averaged just 95.5 yards rushing.

The Browns moved to 6-3 with the victory and remained in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Six teams in the conference are 6-3, including Baltimore. Currently, tie-breakers would make the Ravens the No. 7 seed in the conference and they would be the final AFC playoff qualifier ahead of the Browns, who would be out of the playoffs at No. 8.