Around the AFC North: Nick Chubb Signs Hefty Three-Year Contract Extension

Aug 02, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080221-AFCN
Tony Dejak/AP Photos
RB Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb Inks New Deal

The AFC North is loaded with talented running backs, but Nick Chubb is the only one who's coming off two straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Chubb officially signed a three-year contract extension Monday for a reported $36.6 million, keeping him under contract through 2024.

The Browns were understandably happy that one of the NFL's top running backs will remain in Cleveland long term.

"He's a dynamic runner who is on pace to be one of the most accomplished players to ever don an orange helmet at the position," General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. "Quite plainly, Nick embodies the soul of our team and we are thrilled that he will be a Cleveland Brown for years to come."

Chubb is effective running inside, he breaks tackles, and he also has the speed to break long runs.

The AFC North is loaded with capable running backs – J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards with the Ravens, Joe Mixon with the Cincinnati Bengals, and rookie first-round pick Najee Harris with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But with Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns will once again have one of the NFL's most dangerous running attacks.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Second-Round Tight End Starts Training Camp Strong

While Harris has been Pittsburgh's most talked about rookie, second-round tight end Pat Freiermuth of Penn State looks like he'll be a valuable new target for Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers are talking about using Eric Ebron and Freiermuth in two tight-end sets and believe they can be a lethal combination.

"Can they be dynamic? With this quarterback, they have the ability to be, yes," Steelers Tight End Coach Alfredo Roberts said, via Chris Adamski of TribLive.

For Ebron and Freiermuth, it won't be all about catching the football. Pittsburgh's running attack was disappointing last season, and Freiermuth said he won't neglect that part of his game. At 6-foot-5, 258 pounds, he certainly has enough size to be an effective blocker.

"I was drafted because I can do both," Freiermuth said. "I know that my job is to go out there and make catches, but it's also to go out and block."

Cincinnati Bengals: Trae Waynes Could Upgrade Cincinnati's Corner Play

A torn pectoral muscle cost Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes the 2020 season, but he has been a standout in Cincinnati's training camp so far. There have been intense practice battles and covering Cincinnati's talented wide receiver trio of No. 5-[add]overall pick Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd benefits the Bengals' secondary. 

"Trae Waynes and Tee had one in the corner of the end zone and it great throw, great shot at a catch and Trae just got his hands between the ball and the receiver's hands and knocked it out," Head Coach Zac Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson the team's website. "There's been some really good competition between the DBs and the receivers."

The Bengals felt they surrendered too many big plays last season, but they believe the secondary will be much improved in 2021 after a training camp and preseason of competition among cornerbacks Waynes, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton and Ricardo Allen.

"You can tell their sense of urgency over what they're doing," Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "These three preseason games for guys are going to be huge. We want to see those guys really fighting for their playing time."

Related Content

news

Ravens Officially Sign Pass Rusher Justin Houston to One-Year Deal

Baltimore bolstered its pass rush with a veteran who registered 19 sacks over the past two seasons.
news

Patrick Queen Is 'Way More Comfortable,' Ready For a Big Year

The second-year linebacker is impressing his coaches with his smarts and improvements in pass coverage. Now he could unlock another level to the Ravens defense.
news

Lamar Jackson Emotional About Getting a Statue at Louisville

The Ravens quarterback won the Heisman Trophy at Louisville and will now be immortalized at the front of the stadium, right next to Johnny Unitas.
news

News & Notes: Marquise Brown's Hamstring Issue Worse Than Thought

Rashod Bateman misses practice and Miles Boykin leaves early. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz may be out against Ravens in Week 5. Marcus Peters talks about recruiting Justin Houston to Baltimore.  
news

Practice Report: Marcus Peters Looks Like Ed Reed With Interception and Lateral

Rookie pass rushers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes continue to shine. Miles Boykin has a tough day with drops, then an injury. The undrafted rookie kicker is starting to dial in.
news

Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley Making the Most of Their Opportunity

The Ravens' backup quarterbacks have been excelling the first few days of training camp practice with Lamar Jackson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Late For Work 8/2: Justin Houston Addition Makes Playoff Odds Jump; Full Reaction

Is a Tyus Bowser breakthrough coming? Rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh turning heads in camp already. J.K. Dobbins listed among five running backs who could break Eric Dickerson's rushing record.
news

Ravens Relish Being Back With Fans at Stadium Practice

For the first- and second-year players, as well as new veterans, it was their first time seeing a loud M&T Bank Stadium.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh, Odafe Oweh Pumped About Justin Houston Addition

The veteran pass rusher's debut will be delayed a bit. Young players relish being in front of fans, even just for a practice. James Proche continues to ball out.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Stadium Practice

The Ravens practiced before an electric crowd at M&T Bank Stadium, making it a special Saturday night for fans and the team.
news

What Mink Thinks: Justin Houston Is the Icing on the Cake

Veteran Justin Houston gives Baltimore a bona fide pass rusher to make life difficult for the top quarterbacks.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising