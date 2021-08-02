Around the AFC North: Nick Chubb Signs Hefty Three-Year Contract Extension

Cincinnati Bengals: Trae Waynes Could Upgrade Cincinnati's Corner Play

A torn pectoral muscle cost Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes the 2020 season, but he has been a standout in Cincinnati's training camp so far. There have been intense practice battles and covering Cincinnati's talented wide receiver trio of No. 5-[add]overall pick Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd benefits the Bengals' secondary.

"Trae Waynes and Tee had one in the corner of the end zone and it great throw, great shot at a catch and Trae just got his hands between the ball and the receiver's hands and knocked it out," Head Coach Zac Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson the team's website. "There's been some really good competition between the DBs and the receivers."

The Bengals felt they surrendered too many big plays last season, but they believe the secondary will be much improved in 2021 after a training camp and preseason of competition among cornerbacks Waynes, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton and Ricardo Allen.